The twinkle in her eye told you everything you needed to know about 95-year-old former Ellensburg Rodeo princess Pat Woodell as she sat at the head table at Saturday night’s Royal Court coronation.

She still has that same spunk she had as the 1946 princess.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

