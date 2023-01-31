The twinkle in her eye told you everything you needed to know about 95-year-old former Ellensburg Rodeo princess Pat Woodell as she sat at the head table at Saturday night’s Royal Court coronation.
She still has that same spunk she had as the 1946 princess.
“Fifteen years ago I rode a horse in the Ellensburg Rodeo parade. I was 80 then, I’m 95 now,” she said matter-of-factly with a smile.
As Royal Court emcee Jon Guddat went down the list, introducing first the visiting Royalty, then the past queens and princesses, which included Ellensburg Rodeo general manager Megan Meeks and Royal Court chairman Julie Virden, he stopped, eyes meeting Woodell, who was sitting at the front table at the Student Union & Recreation Center at Central Washington University.
“And we have special guest 1946 Princess Pat Woodell with us tonight,” he said as the room of over 300 people gave her a standing ovation.
The Ellensburg Rodeo will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year. There were some changes to the rodeo format in 1943-45 during World War II. Woodell was part of the first Royal Court coming out of the war years when the rodeo moved forward with a sense of normalcy.
“They canceled the rodeo in 1943 because they were afraid we would be attacked being out in the open. So, they were going to give our show for the troops that were being trained in Moses Lake,” Woodell said. “Since we were doing the show for them, the public could come too.
“It wasn’t a very good show, but I was in it with my trick horse. The Army was showing their new general-purpose vehicle. For the price of a war bond, they’d give you a ride up Craig’s Hill. That was quite a ride up the hill.”
Two years ago, the Ellensburg Rodeo was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colo. On this night two years later, one of the Top 10 rodeos in the country began celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the first one in 1923.
The pageantry of the evening included a demonstration of seven various dresses and outfits that past queens and princesses wore over the years.
“Mine was like the girl in the white dress with fringe,” Woodell said. “I think the 100th anniversary is exciting. I’m so glad to be a part of it. We rode in all the parades and grand entries around the state,” Woodell said. “At that time, Ellensburg had a Saturday and Sunday parade. It was such a special time, and it’s fun to see the girls here tonight.”