...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Junior cheerleaders perform at the opening day ceremony of the 2022 Kittitas County Fair.
Karl Holappa/ Daily Record
The Kittitas County Fair Board greets attendees at the opening day ceremony of the 2022 Kittitas County Fair.
The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners greet attendees at the opening day ceremony of the 2022 Kittitas County Fair.
The stage is set, the animals are ready to show, the food is ready to be eaten, and the rides are ready to, well, ride.
The 2022 Kittitas County Fair kicked off Thursday with a robust turnout of families who showed up to get their first taste of the most anticipated yearly event in the county.
As is tradition, the fair kicked off with a grand opening ceremony on the main stage that featured local political leaders, fair board members, rodeo queens, and junior cheerleaders.
Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz welcomed the opening day crowds on behalf of the board, thanking the massive numbers of people who come together to make the annual event happen.
“This is the time of year we all come together from across the county to celebrate what makes Kittitas County such an amazing place to live,” she said of the event.
One of the things Osiadacz said she appreciates most about the fair is the intense involvement of local youth.
“The amount of effort they put in to raising the livestock and entering exhibits should be celebrated by us all,” she said of the kids who participate. “It is an honor to be part of such a wonder time-honored event.”
In an interview with the Daily Record before the opening ceremony, Kittitas County Fair Board President Jarred Fudacz said he is thrilled to be kicking a weekend of fun for everyone off on Thursday.
“It feels great to be back,” he said of the opening day. “It feels great to have had a full year under our belt to plan another great Labor Day experience at the Kittitas County Fair.”
Fudacz said the opening day ceremony symbolizes the beginning of five days of county residents coming together to celebrate their heritage, culture, and the importance of the local agricultural community.
“We have a great lineup of entertainment,” he said. “We have lots of free kids’ activities all weekend and great demonstrations all over the fairgrounds.”
As he looks toward the weekend’s roster of events, Fudacz said he is excited to see community members gathering to enjoy themselves and celebrate everything the county stands for.
“It’s just a great collection of community camaraderie, competition, and community showcase to both our residents and visitors from afar,” he said.
Fair Board Member Kristina Paquette said the planning process for this year has felt much less stressful with the elimination of COVID-related restrictions, saying a slate of new board members and a new entertainment director have brought fresh ideas and perspectives to the work that goes into getting ready for Labor Day Weekend.
“There were a lot of things we were unsure of when planning last year’s fair,” she said of the issues surrounding the pandemic.
Now that things are officially kicked off, Paquette said she is thrilled to see the number of people who turned out Thursday, and said she looks forward to taking in the various entertainment acts, as well as attending the annual market sale.
“I’m so excited for this year’s fair,” she said. “It takes a lot of work to prepare and get ready for it, so it’s so nice that it’s finally here.”