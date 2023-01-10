Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Officials and volunteers have been buzzing with anticipation for the past couple of years in preparation, and now all those plans to promote the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo will be set in motion on Jan. 28 with the coronation of the 2023 Royal Court.

The Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court has been involved in rodeo history. Two years ago, queen Cora Clift and princess Clara Van Orman were part of the local contingent that went to Colorado Springs, Colo., when the Ellensburg Rodeo was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you