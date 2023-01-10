Officials and volunteers have been buzzing with anticipation for the past couple of years in preparation, and now all those plans to promote the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo will be set in motion on Jan. 28 with the coronation of the 2023 Royal Court.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court has been involved in rodeo history. Two years ago, queen Cora Clift and princess Clara Van Orman were part of the local contingent that went to Colorado Springs, Colo., when the Ellensburg Rodeo was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
They handed off to 2022 queen Sydnie Price and princess Raylene Olea, who settled into the post-pandemic regiment of traveling and promoting one of the top 10 rodeos in the country.
Now, Alexis Andrews and Ava LaValley will take their place in the long and storied history of the Ellensburg Rodeo as ambassadors for the 100th anniversary celebration.
Queen and princess responsibilities have yet to be determined, but anticipation is high.
“The No. 1 thing is promoting our rodeo, but it’s extra special this year because it’s the 100th anniversary,” Royal Court chairman Julie Virden said. “We’re going to have all kinds of events in our community leading up to the 100th anniversary, and we hope to have the girls at all those events. We’d like to encourage local businesses and service groups hosting events between now and Labor Day Weekend to contact us so we might be a part of those local activities.
“We’re also going to try and do a little bit more traveling to get the word out across the state to get everybody excited about the 100th.”
Ellensburg Rodeo board President Brian Twardoski is expected to outline 100th anniversary plans for the rodeo, which has been an integral part of the PRCA circuit and cowboys vying for a spot in the National Finals Rodeo.
“We’re going to give an overview to our approach to the 100{sup}th{/sup} plans. But really the night is about honoring the women from the previous court and all the work they did promoting our rodeo and welcoming the new ones,” Twardoski said.
The 2023 coronation returns to the Student Union & Recreation Center at Central Washington University after moving to Teanaway Hall at the Kittitas Valley Event Center last year where an estimated 200 people took part.
As always, the 2023 contestants’ credentials are impeccable in family values and well-grounded with agriculture, ranching and horsemanship-related experience.
Alexis Andrews: is the 24-year-old daughter of Andy and Charlene Andrews from Ellensburg, who also has two stepparents, Stacy Weitman-Andrews and Milt Femrite.
The Ellensburg High School graduate and a current Master of Public Health student at Central Washington University and has been an active member of 4-H, FFA, Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association, and Washington Cattlemen’s Association, according to her bio information. Her background is in showing cattle, and she has dedicated a lot of effort to developing a productive herd of cattle.
Her volunteer involvement gave her the opportunity to serve as the Washington State Beef ambassador and eventually was the Young Cattlemen of the Year award recipient.
She is an active member of the local roping club and a member of various horse-related associations. Andrews hopes to use her passion for agriculture and knowledge of science to inspire and promote the future generation of youth, particularly the future of women in those fields.
Ava LaValley: was born and raised in Ellensburg. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Jeff LaValley and Julie Cloninger.
LaValley is an active member in 4H and FFA and enjoyed showing lambs and steers and competing in livestock judging. She has worked alongside her father raising purebred Piedmontese cattle.
In high school, she was a member of the Washington High School Rodeo Association competing in barrels and poles with her horse Harper. She plans to continue her rodeo career in the future with the goal of becoming a member of the WPRA and competing in the Columbia River Circuit, according to her bio information.
In addition to being a rodeo athlete, LaValley represented rodeo, serving as the 2020-2021 Cle Elum Roundup Queen and the 2022 Miss Teen Rodeo Washington.
She is attending Bluestone Academy, pursuing a cosmetology degree.
As is tradition, the queen and princess selection process is extensive with interviews and a written test. LaValley and Andrews will undergo a horsemanship skills evaluation at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Bloom Pavilion, which is free and open to the public.
The second half of the pageant will start at 4:30 p.m. with the banquet and coronation social hour. The contestants will also compete in a media interview, speeches, modeling and an impromptu question.
Tickets are available for the banquet are available by calling the rodeo office or visiting ellensburgrodeo.com.