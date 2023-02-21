2023 royal court

Ellensburg Rodeo princess Ava LaValley has resigned from the 2023 Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court to pursue her educational goals.

“The Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors supports our Royal Court representatives pursuing their educational goals,” Royal Court director Julie Virden said. “We wish her the best of luck."


