Ellensburg Rodeo princess Ava LaValley has resigned from the 2023 Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court to pursue her educational goals.
“The Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors supports our Royal Court representatives pursuing their educational goals,” Royal Court director Julie Virden said. “We wish her the best of luck."
LaValley's resignation leaves Royal Court queen Alexis Andrews as the sole face of the Ellensburg Rodeo as plans to promote the rodeo move forward.
“We do not plan to find a replacement (for LaValley)," Virden said. "Alexis will do an amazing job. We have a full schedule in place traveling in and out of the state promoting our amazing rodeo, starting Thursday night at Rodeo Night at the Museum and throughout the summer heading into September.”
The schedule picks up speed beginning in March with a Seattle media trip, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Gala, and the Centennial Celebration, Virden said.
In April and May, the schedule includes Apple Blossom in Spokane, the Daily Record Bares and Broncs Extreme Broncs, the Lilac Festival (Spokane), the Coulee City celebration and other events.
“We don’t have the entire schedule firmed up, but we do plan some out-of-state rodeos. We expect to have the schedule in place in the upcoming weeks,” Virden said. “Locally, Alexis will also be making appearances at the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market, and various Ellensburg Rodeo centennial celebrations in town and around the Kittitas Valley.
“We’ve been going over the Chamber of Commerce and Ellensburg Downtown Association schedules to see where she can make an appearance. In fact, we encourage local businesses and organizations to give us a call to let us know if we can make an appearance at their events.”
The 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo is expected to be one for the ages with the best PRCA rodeo talent coming to town for the final push to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
At the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on Thursday, Yakama Nation elders Davis Washines, Allen Aronica and Jason Buck will outline the tribe’s contributions to the rodeo during the Rodeo Night at the Museum lecture series.