Americans continue to move forward past COVID-19 pandemic that forever changed the way community gatherings take place.
People in the Kittitas Valley were especially grateful to continue the tradition of the Community Thanksgiving dinner last year, even though it was a drive up affair.
This year, the Ellensburg Parks & Recreation Department, Rotary, Kittitas School District, and FISH Food Bank will host a a sit-down Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23 at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
It will be the 27th annual Community Thanksgiving, featuring a classic Thanksgiving feast, with turkey, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, cranberries, stuffing, rolls, gravy and pumpkin pie, coordinator Katelyn Clavette with the Adult Activity Center said.
“It’s open to anybody in the community, especially for those that aren’t going anywhere for Thanksgiving,” Clavette said. “I’ve been involved for four years now, but this is just the second in-person gathering.
“We’ll create 400 meals. I think it’s really important for the community to get people out of their homes, making new friends and be around people for the holidays. That’s what makes this so great is we have so many volunteers and people meeting their neighbors that they might not have met before.”
Like so many events in the community like the Ellensburg Rodeo and the Ellensburg Music Festival, the Community Thanksgiving depends on its volunteers to make things happen.
Multiple volunteer shifts and duties are still available and anybody wanting to jump in and lend a hand can contact the Adult Activity Center at (509) 962-7242 to sign up.
“We have four different volunteer shifts available,” Clavette said. “We prep shift, which is pretty much all day. We two serving shifts from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and a 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. There’s also a cleanup shift from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“So, if anybody is looking to help, we can use all the help we can get.”
People are also welcome to make monetary or food donations by contacting the Adult Activity Center.
Have a place to go, but want to drop by and see friends and neighbors or maybe family is far away or you would like a niece meal, the Community Thanksgiving is a place to join in and be a part of a great Ellensburg tradition.