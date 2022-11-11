community thanksgiving

The 27th annual Community Thanksgiving will feature a classic Thanksgiving feast.

 Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Americans continue to move forward past COVID-19 pandemic that forever changed the way community gatherings take place.

People in the Kittitas Valley were especially grateful to continue the tradition of the Community Thanksgiving dinner last year, even though it was a drive up affair.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you