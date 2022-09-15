East Coasters who have relocated to Central Washington now have a haven to reconnect with one of the most famous Mid-Atlantic staple foods-the Philly cheesesteak.
509 Philly Stop is up and running in Kittitas, and owner Leo Perrone, his wife, Maricar, and his small staff are off to a rolling start after opening earlier in the month. When it comes to their signature cheesesteak, all you have to do is decide if you want bell peppers, onions, and your choice of American cheese or Whiz on your sandwich, although anyone who has moved here from Philly knows what the answer for cheese choice is.
Perrone and his wife moved to the area after visiting his daughter who attended Central Washington University. Perrone is no stranger to the fabled cheesesteak, having made them in restaurants back east for years.
“I was doing this as a part-time job as a kid, and it turned into a regular thing for me,” he said of his experience on the grill. “I worked in shops in Philadelphia, and one of the places I credit is one owned by a man named Frank Carbone who taught me a lot of the system I’m using right now.”
Perrone purchased his first store from Frank around 1996 and operated it for years before moving around the country to spend time with family. When his family decided to move to Washington state, he said it was his aspiration to start another business doing what he loves.
“We got started at the Ellensburg Farmers Market this summer,” he said. “The response here was really overwhelming. We were probably pushing out 120 sandwiches in about four hours.”
While he was at the market, Perrone said he had customers that had never attended the event but came out because they heard he was serving cheesesteaks. Many of them were originally from the Mid-Atlantic states and were craving a taste of home.
“The first thing they would ask is if I had the Whiz,” he said. “When they found out I did, they knew it was the real deal.”
Perrone found the perfect business space on Main Street in Kittitas and kicked things off with a soft opening during the Kruisin’ Kittitas event. Their grand opening was Sept. 1. Eventually Perrone said he wants to begin serving breakfast for locals out of the restaurant, but for now, he is working on creating a name for his signature product and other lunch/dinner staples, as well as getting to know more members of the community through his food.
“We can’t say enough about Kittitas and how much we love it here,” he said. “We hope the community starts to prosper even more from us and hopefully other businesses can prosper from some of the foot traffic we are bringing in. It’s such a beautiful little town and it has such great people.”
If you’re wondering, there is an art behind the creation of a traditional cheesesteak, and it spans from the type of bread used to the cut and marinade on the meat that goes in the sandwich. Perrone said he has a local baker make his bread to match specs more familiar to what he was used to back east, and he works with a local vendor to source the sliced top ribeye he uses in his sandwiches.
When it comes to options on the cheesesteak, Perrone said traditionalists have one choice of cheese and one only.
“The Cheez Whiz is what makes a Philly cheesesteak,” he said. “We try to keep things simple and not overcomplicate the steak too much. When you overcomplicate it or over season it, you really destroy what it is made for. Also, one of the misconceptions in Philadelphia is that a cheesesteak automatically comes with peppers and onions. You have to ask for it. If you ask for just a cheesesteak in Philly, you get cheese and steak on a roll, and that’s it.”