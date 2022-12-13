Support Local Journalism


As rodeo fans have come to expect, the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo showcased the legendary cowboys and cowgirls, the best in the world, wrapping up with world-class performances over the weekend at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, the 10 performances attracted 173,350 paying spectators, up from 169,539 in 2021. The NFR also ran its streak of consecutive sellouts to 350.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

