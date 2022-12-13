Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, rides Cypress Toddy to the championship with 88.5 points in the Saddle Bronc event during the finals of the Ellensburg Rodeo, Sept. 5, 2022. Wright concluded his season at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last week setting the single-season PRCA earnings record.
Stetson Wright, pictured here winning the Ellensburg Rodeo all-around title, set the single-season PRCA earnings record. The four-time world champion all-around cowboy also established single-season standards for money won in the all-around ($758,829) and bull riding ($592,144) and set an NFR bull riding earnings record with $271,545.
Riley Minor, pictured here after winning the WestStar Best of the Best in September with Logan Medlin, and his brother Brady made it to the pay windown in two rounds of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Brian Myrick/Daily Record file
As rodeo fans have come to expect, the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo showcased the legendary cowboys and cowgirls, the best in the world, wrapping up with world-class performances over the weekend at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, the 10 performances attracted 173,350 paying spectators, up from 169,539 in 2021. The NFR also ran its streak of consecutive sellouts to 350.
The crowd for Saturday’s final round was 17,788 — the highest single-day attendance since 2014 when the Thomas & Mack Center was renovated, reducing seating capacity.
On a local level, Riley and Brady Minor were back in tandem after Riley failed to qualify last year after an injury sidetracked at Pendleton his NFR run.
While team ropers Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira won their second straight gold buckle, the Minor brothers made it to the pay window in two rounds.
They placed sixth in Round 5 with a time of 5.4 seconds to win $4,664. They were also sixth in Round 10 in 4.9 to bank $4,664.
“This year’s been solid. We’ve had ups and downs. We’re just trying to stay focused and finish strong,” Riley said after winning the WestStar Best of the Best in September with Logan Medlin on Wednesday.
“I just need to go out and rope my steers. We haven’t had a big win for a while, so maybe this jackpot win (Best of the Best) will throw some momentum our way.”
They are no stranger to the big stage at Thomas Mack. They were just out of the money, finishing eighth in the opening round of the 10-go week, with a time of 9.5. They made the catch again in Round 2 in 5.1 but it wasn’t quite fast enough to earn a paycheck.
The Ellensburg team timed in Round 4 at 10.0 before heading to the pay window in Round 5. They made the catch in Round 6 (14.4), Round 7 (13.7) Eight (5.5), Nine (5.0), before finishing strong in Round 10 with a 4.9 to earn $4,664.
Driggers/Nogueira finished atop their respective world standings with $340,708 each. They earned $112,830 each at the NFR and finished second in the average with a 71.4-second time on nine head, according to the PRCA website.
Summit Pro Rodeo stock, based out of Laramie, Wyo. and Ellensburg had a nice showing at Thomas Mack Arena.
Jess Pope rode Game Trail to a score of 88 to place second in Round 5 in the bareback competition, earning a sweet $22,851 in the process.
The Summit Pro Rodeo saddle bronc stock was not so kind to Ryder Wright, who was bucked on both Dry Creek and Cat Walk. Kangaroo Lou was good for a 91-point ride last year when Brody Cress put up the number.
But not so much this year. The world-class saddle bronc put in a solid night’s work outside the top rounds, as did bull Grey Denim from the Pro Summit Rodeo Company.
Stetson Wright continues to put a stamp on a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Wright, who finally earned a buckle at the Ellensburg Rodeo in September, winning the Ellensburg Rodeo all-around cowboy in saddle bronc riding and bull riding, was on top of the world again at the 2022 NFR this year.
The Milford, Utah cowboy set the single-season PRCA earnings record. The four-time world champion all-around cowboy also established single-season standards for money won in the all-around ($758,829) and bull riding ($592,144) and set an NFR bull riding earnings record with $271,545.
Wright was one of 15 riders that put up a during the 2022 NFR 90-point rides — Kaycee Feild (bareback riding), Dawson Hay (saddle bronc riding) and Stetson Wright (bull riding) all received the top scores with 92s.
The leader in the Wright clan capped his Wrangler NFR season for the ages Saturday night.
“This year has been the best and the hardest year I have had in the PRCA,” the 23-year-old told PRCA News. “It started off really hot, moving to No. 1 in the world in broncs and bulls. And it kind of didn’t slow down from that point on. But I had a few injuries where I had to have surgery, sit out and miss some rodeos.
“When you are missing stuff like that, you don’t feel like you are doing your best. I had to learn a lot of patience. I had to trust everything my mom and dad said when I needed to sit out. I learned that if you wait and get healthy, you will do a lot better.”