Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


He sat in the living room of a spacious home looking out over 200 acres on the north slope of Manastash Ridge in the Edgemont Thrall area.

The view includes the snowline ridge of Mount Stuart and the exquisite view of north Cascades, Mount Rainier hidden from view by the Manastash Ridge.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you