He sat in the living room of a spacious home looking out over 200 acres on the north slope of Manastash Ridge in the Edgemont Thrall area.
The view includes the snowline ridge of Mount Stuart and the exquisite view of north Cascades, Mount Rainier hidden from view by the Manastash Ridge.
His father moved he and his brother Fred to Ellensburg in 1933 under the Homestead for Ex-Service Men, where his father was given one of the 22 farm tracts the Bureau of Reclamation offered as part of the Kittitas Irrigation Project after serving in World War I.
“My dad traded his horses for a tractor,” 97-year-old Bob Diefenbach recalled.
From his living room on Payne Road he could still see the house he grew up in down the road. He and his daughter Alice Gergen live in the house up the hill.
Diefenbach, who was born Oct. 30, 1925 in Seattle, was just 17 when he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II, served from 1943-46 and later did three combat tours in the Korean War (1950-53) where he served on the USS Nicholas as gunnery officer.
“The dream was to become a Naval aviator, but I had a bit of stigmatism,” he said, gazing out the window, enjoying the view of what later became his way of life.
After his military service ended in 1955, he bought the 200-acre farm off of Payne Road. He farmed for 46 years on property he owned and leased up to 1,000 acres, raising wheat, potatoes, seed peas, sugar beets, Timothy hay, alfalfa, barley, oats, sweet corn in the Kittitas Valley. He also had a farm operation in Mattawa.
He’s gone from commanding an artillery battery on an O’Brien-class destroyer to driving a tractor and running a farming operation in the Kittitas Valley. That farming operation started with a Model A John Deere with a bucket seat and a disc, and later evolved with the times.
“I would say the biggest changes I’ve seen (to farming operations) is the irrigation. All we had when I first started was ditches with the water in the ground. We went to wooden flows, then cement ditches came in. Irritation got so much better, now when drive around you see more circles and wheel lines with the sprinklers. I don’t know what’s next, but it should be interesting.”
Bob and his father carved out a place among the sagebrush in the early 1930s at the homestead near the house where he still lives in a little over nine decades later.
“This is my empire out here in the Valley,” he said with a chuckle. “Things change all the time. For me, I like the trees on the hillside and the mountains. The only thing is, there’s a lot of wind out here, but that’s part of it too.
“I like living by myself. (My daughter) Alice moved in seven years ago to help out. I don’t drive anymore, but there are a lot of freedoms I still enjoy,” Diefenbach said.
During the early 1970s, he and Joe Sorenson formed Better Tater Farms Corporation. They grew potatoes, had a sorting operation that processed the potatoes for chip companies — Nalley, Frito-Lay, Granny Goose, Bell Brand and other snack companies. When Sorenson and Diefenbach parted ways, he continued running the Better Tater Farms.
“I think I liked growing spuds the most,” he recalled. “There’s a big difference between potatoes and other crops. It takes a lot more money to raise spuds with the seeds and fertilizer and such. But I like raising them the best.”
Diefenbach expanded in the late 1960s when he planted a 30-acre apple orchard that consisted of Golden Delicious, Red Delicious and Rome apples. They were sold to a packing plant in the Yakima area.
Around 1999, he sold Better Tater Farms to his son, Gary, and continued to help with the farm until 2001.
“He was in his 80s when he was still helping Gary,” Alice said, quietly listening to the conversation from the kitchen as a stray cat they have inherited buzzed around the living room looking for attention. “He might have been semi-retired, but he still liked to get out and do something.”
Bob smiled at the thought.
“I used to go over there and drive a tractor. It was peaceful,” said Diefenbach. “Farming is a way of life, really. I like the solitude of it. Being out here, enjoying the outdoors, the land.”