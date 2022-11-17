Support Local Journalism


Themes of love, reputation, class and fitting into societal norms will be explored by the young cast of the Ellensburg High School fall play this weekend as it performs “Pride and Prejudice,” the Jane Austen novel that has evolved countless times.

The hard work of EHS students rehearsing four nights a week since mid-September will come to fruition for the second and final weekend of performances this Friday and Saturday. The show ran on Nov. 11 and 12 and will continue on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. in the Morgan Performing Arts Center. A Saturday showing on Nov. 19 will take place at 2 p.m.


