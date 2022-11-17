Themes of love, reputation, class and fitting into societal norms will be explored by the young cast of the Ellensburg High School fall play this weekend as it performs “Pride and Prejudice,” the Jane Austen novel that has evolved countless times.
The hard work of EHS students rehearsing four nights a week since mid-September will come to fruition for the second and final weekend of performances this Friday and Saturday. The show ran on Nov. 11 and 12 and will continue on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. in the Morgan Performing Arts Center. A Saturday showing on Nov. 19 will take place at 2 p.m.
Janet Munsil’s adaptation of the work was chosen and directed by Ellensburg resident and producer Jim Denison. A total of 29 cast and crew members are on the program.
Denison said a few seniors asked him to select a more serious play versus contemporary comedy plays selected for recent productions, as was the case when they performed “Clue” in 2021.
“He was looking to stretch the kids’ acting, to give them a little more rounded education,” associate producer Adrienne Zimny said. “The fall play and the winter musical at the high school are really where the students are getting the bulk of their education if this is what they’re interested in.”
Set in the 19th century, the piece follows the Bennett family and its mission to see its five unwed daughters marry. The plot forays through emotional ups and downs during a period far removed from the present.
Denison said some audience members have not held back their emotions while watching.
“We’ve had audience members in tears at points during the show because it’s very emotional, and the kids have just been absolutely fantastic,” Denison said.
Zimny said the student cast overcame some “really big challenges” in terms of character development, the Olde English language and learning about how people in that era behaved.
“They have had to deal with some of the social issues of that time period, and the students have learned and grown so much through this process,” Zimny said. “The way they have learned to handle the language of that time period is just absolutely delightful to see.”
Zimny said she is excited for community members to get another chance to watch the action this weekend.
“The show is just funny and romantic and touching,” Zimny said. “They’re just nailing it.”
Zimny highlighted the clarity of the adaptation’s script for all types of audience members.
“The author made it so that people in a two-hour show could really follow the stories well and all the romance and the character arcs in a way that’s accessible,” Zimny said. “The more you watch it, the more you catch things.”
Denison said he hopes the show inspires the audience to learn more.
“I hope that it creates a desire for people to go back and read the book or go back and read books from that time,” Denison said.