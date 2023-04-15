Summit Pro Rodeo’s Hearing Voices blows out of the gate with Diamondville, Wyo., cowboy Donny Proffit aboard last year during the bareback competition in the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Rodney Harwood / Daily Record file
Terrebonne, Ore., cowboy David Peebles takes his ride during the second stand of barebacks in 2022 at the Daily Record Bares and Broncs at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Rodney Harwood / Daily Record file
Cooper Clemens of Blackfoot, Idaho, makes the ride on China Coconut during the bareback competition at the Daily Record Bares and Broncs. The 15th annual event is May 19-20.
The $12,500 added money is sure to attract the best riders in the country. Five different stock contractors bringing in a trailer full of National Finals Rodeo bucking horses will ensure a memorable competition from the animal side.
And of course, an Xtreme Bares and Broncs event in the very arena that will eventually host the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo will set the tone for things to come in September.
The annual Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs on May 19-20 promises to put the best cowboys and rough stock in the country all together in one place for a weekend of explosive competition.
“I won’t know until the end of the month who’s planning on coming or not, but with $12,500 added I think we’re one of the more attractive targets for that weekend,” event organizer and Summit Pro Rodeo stock contractor Daniel Beard said.
This is the 15th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs and it has been building over the past decade-plus, especially now that it’s PRCA sanctioned.
“The Daily Record is excited to be the presenting sponsor for the 15th annual Bares and Broncs event,” general manager Josh Crawford said. “It’s been great to see this local event grow and grow over the past 15 years and be able to showcase top-notch talent locally and from around the country.”
The cowboy star power is yet to be determined, but Central Washington rodeo fans can expect NFR-caliber rough stock with the likes of Summit Pro Rodeo, Flying 5 Rodeo Company, Big Bend Rodeo Company, Idaho contractors Western Rodeo Company and King Rodeo Company bringing their best.
“Summit Pro Rodeo, which is J.D. Hamacker and myself, will carry the majority of the horses. We’ll have our very best here,” Beard said. “Flying 5/Big Bend will be coming in with a truck load of 20 horses.
“Flying 5 had three-four broncs at the (NFR) last year. We had three broncs and a bareback at the finals last year. Western had a bronc, so the stock is going to be pretty loaded with NFR horses.”
Summit Pro Rodeo’s NFR qualifier Kangaroo Lou was named the Mountain States Circuit Saddle Bronc of the Year in 2022. Summit’s Game Trail was named the 2022 Bareback Horse of the Year. Both will be at the show.
“With five companies bringing horses in I think it will be pretty deep and good the whole way through,” Beard said. “Flying 5’s saddle bronc Major Huckleberry is the one that Stetson Wright was 91.5 in the long round last year at Ellensburg. The Flying 5 will be bringing in multiple time NFR-qualifying horses.
Defending saddle bronc champion Brody Cress is currently ranked No. 11 in the Ram World Standings. He put up a 91-point ride on Kangaroo Lou to win a round at the NFR a couple of years ago. The Hillsdale, Wyo., cowboy likes Ellensburg and certainly has his fair share of success in this arena.
“Daniel Beard and those guys do a great job here bringing in great horses,” Cress said after winning last year. “We’re starting to get a lot more Xtreme Broncs events. We’re getting more attention and events like this are important to our future.
“The stock here is very close to what I’ve seen at the NFR. There’s definitely horses here that have been to the finals or are going to be going to the finals sometime in their career. It’s fun to see these horses early on in the season when they’re fresh and ready to buck.”