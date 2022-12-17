A mammoth tooth fossil found at Damman Elementary School in 2020 is now on display at the school.
Josh Bacchus, who works for Belsaas and Smith Construction, said he and his coworkers were working on expanding the school two years ago when they spotted something orange with grooves poking out of the ground.
“I’m like, ‘hey, that’s a mammoth tooth’ as I’m walking by,” Bacchus said. “They’re like, ‘yeah, right.’”
Upon further inspection, the artifact was confirmed to be a tooth Bacchus said.
Unfortunately, the tooth was broken during excavation, but Bacchus said the paleontologist who visited was able to put it back together.
“They dated it at about 16,000 years old,” Bacchus said.
The fossil was found about 8 feet underground as the team was digging for a new septic tank, Bacchus said.
Some other small bone fragments were also found near the tooth, and more digging would have occurred, but since the fossil was found in river rock the paleontologist determined it had rolled downstream and there wouldn’t be anything else, Bacchus explained.
“It’s like hitting a slot machine,” Bacchus said. “We happened to hit the right spot at the right time.”
Bacchus said when construction was complete, mammoth footprints were put into the concrete at the site the tooth was found, and t-shirts were made for the students to celebrate their new mascot: the Dammond Mammoths.
“Students and their families, as well as the staff, were all really excited over the discovery of the mammoth tooth,” wrote Damman School principal Marsha Smith. “We’d never actually found a dragon artifact on the grounds, so adopting the mammoth as our new mascot made good sense!”