Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand will be one of seven local poets participating in the Crown of Sonnets entitled “She Lives On” presentation honoring eight Kittitas Valley women March 3 at Gallery One Visual Art Center.
Since 1987, March has been Women’s History Month — a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society.
The Ellensburg Arts Commission and the Ellensburg Poet Laureate Program on March 3 will host a night of poetry and special recognition to honor eight women from the Kittitas Valley.
The Crown of Sonnets titled “She Lives On” will be performed by seven local and regional poets and also include a special reading by Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest.
“It’s about connection. Each poet chose to write about historical women in the valley that really spoke to us and inspired us,” Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand said. “We each researched a woman from the list to understand their contribution. For example, I did a lot of research into Irene Rinehart. In addition to writing the sonnet, I reached out to her descendants and spoke to her daughter and grandson. Others did the same, and some of them will be at the event.”
A sonnet is a poem of 14 lines using any of a number of rhyme schemes, having 10 syllables per line, Marchand said. The poets have written seven sonnets that make up what’s called a Crown of Sonnets, which is a sequence of interlinked poems where the first line of each sonnet is the last line of the preceding sonnet.
“ ‘She Lives On,’ is a celebration of Kittitas Valley women’s history. The poets that are participating are women, as well,” Marchand said. “It’s about connecting the present to the past. The Crown of Sonnets itself is a form that connects one to another.”
The Crown of Sonnets includes
:
Ida Nason Aronica by Katherine Camarata
Donna Nylander by Sarita Dasgupta
Ethel Craven by Nan Doolittle
Rachel Page by Cory Eberhart
Irene Rinehart by Marie Marchand
Sarah Spurgeon by Katharine Whitcomb
Leta May and Clareta Olmstead Smith by Maya Jewell Zeller
In addition, original work by poets Katherine Camarata, Xavier Cavazos, Sarita Dasgupta, Jampa Dorje, Nan Doolittle, Cory Eberhart, Marie Marchand, Joanna Thomas, Maya Jewell Zeller, and Katharine Whitcomb will be read.