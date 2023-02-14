poetry night

Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand will be one of seven local poets participating in the Crown of Sonnets entitled “She Lives On” presentation honoring eight Kittitas Valley women March 3 at Gallery One Visual Art Center.

Since 1987, March has been Women’s History Month — a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society.

The Ellensburg Arts Commission and the Ellensburg Poet Laureate Program on March 3 will host a night of poetry and special recognition to honor eight women from the Kittitas Valley.


