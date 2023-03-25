Ellensburg Rodeo entertainment director Kerry Clift, left, and past director Joel Smith shared the stories of bringing the musical entertainment to the arena over the years Thursday night at Rodeo Night at the Museum lecture series.
Ellensburg Rodeo entertainment director Kerry Clift, left, and past director Joel Smith shared the stories of bringing the musical entertainment to the arena over the years Thursday night at Rodeo Night at the Museum lecture series.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The Rockin' the Arena wall of fame at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Top Hand Estelle Johnson shares her experiences with the audience at the Rodeo Night at the Museum lecture series.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Rodeo Night at the Museum attracted another capacity audience Thursday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
From the stories of the evolution to modern sound equipment to the Whey Jennings Band following in the footsteps of his icon Outlaw Country grandfather Waylon Jennings, smoking pot outside the green room door, to the mad scramble to find another act when headliner when David Lee Murphy conducted COVID-19 days before his scheduled performance, Ellensburg Rodeo fans were not only entertained, they were privy to the process of what it takes to put on the musical entertainment that makes the Ellensburg Rodeo one of the Top 10 rodeos in the country.
Ellensburg Rodeo entertainment director Kerry Clift and past director Joel Smith had a capacity audience in stitches Thursday night when they treated a capacity audience to the behind-the-scenes stories in the third of the eight-lecture series Rodeo Night at the Museum as the Ellensburg Rodeo moves closer to its 100th anniversary.
Clift and Smith shared the early mornings and the late nights involved with bringing in the likes of Johnny Cash and June Carter (1984), Lee Greenwood (’85), Tim McGraw (’95), Rodney Crowell (’90), Tanya Tucker (’87 and ’93), and Glen Campbell (’88) to the Ellensburg stage.
It was like a fireside story session as they sat on chairs under the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame logo near the wall of portraits with the various musicians looking on.
“We used to have a lot of straw bales around the stage in the early days. One morning about 6:30 in the morning, I get this call from Ken McRae saying you better get down here,” Smith said, grin getting wider as he thought about the punch line to come.
“One of the volunteers had dragged all the residue from the bales to the center of the arena and set it on fire. So here it is burning when I got there.”
The concert series moved from Saturday nights in the arena to its long-time presence on Thursdays — called “Rockin’ the Arena” — before the Rodeo Board of Directors decided the entertainment business was a gamble it didn’t want to undertake with rising stars and rising costs.
So, there was a 19-year hiatus from 1999 to 2017 before the board decided to showcase its rodeo once again with country entertainment to kick off the rodeo week leading into the Labor Day Weekend.
“We wanted to recreate a NFR concert experience,” Clift said. “So, I started looking into who we could bring in that generate that excitement level.
“Chris LeDoux was one of the last shows before we stopped and his son Ned was an up-and-coming performer.”
Clift explained the process of trying to negotiate the particulars in booking an artist, dealing with management and finally bringing in the son of one of only two performers in history that competed in and later performed at the Cheyenne Frontier Days. Ned had actually played drums in the Chris LeDoux Band.
They managed to get it done and Ned LeDoux played Ellensburg in 2017 in the restart Rockin’ the Arena.
“I was behind the stage with Ned and he was extremely nervous,” Clift said. “There was a lot of expectations because his dad had played here 19 years before. His band was just ecstatic to be here and the show went off without a hitch.”
The Ned LeDoux show moved the Ellensburg Rodeo Show into its current state, along with Joe Diffie (2018), Russell Dickerson/Whey Jennings (2019) and Love and Theft (2021) to finish up the Rockin’ the Arena format.
Clift outlined the mad scramble to replace David Lee Murphy with Love and Theft in 2021 the year coming out of the pandemic. Murphy conducted COVID-19 on the Monday before his Thursday performance. Clift and then-media relations director Mike Moreland worked around the clock to come up with an act that was on the West Coast and was able to come in on short notice.
“We didn’t give up. I just didn’t want to have to cancel and we pulled it off,” Clift said.
Top Hands in the audience shared experiences of setting up the stage, working with the musicians. Smith laughed at some of the riders and the artist’s demands behind the scenes.
Longtime volunteer and arena director Rick Cole explained how at the larger rodeos around the country, places like Houston, San Antonio and Cheyenne, the concert is the main event and the rodeo was secondary. But here in Ellensburg, the rodeo was the attraction and the concert was an added feature.
Mary Seubert shared about catering the shows and feeding the performers, while Top Hand Estelle Johnson talked about the volunteer force that made it all happen.
“There are so many fond memories about the early concerts,” Johnson said. “What an opportunity for all of us to be a part of it.”