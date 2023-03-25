Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


From the stories of the evolution to modern sound equipment to the Whey Jennings Band following in the footsteps of his icon Outlaw Country grandfather Waylon Jennings, smoking pot outside the green room door, to the mad scramble to find another act when headliner when David Lee Murphy conducted COVID-19 days before his scheduled performance, Ellensburg Rodeo fans were not only entertained, they were privy to the process of what it takes to put on the musical entertainment that makes the Ellensburg Rodeo one of the Top 10 rodeos in the country.

Ellensburg Rodeo entertainment director Kerry Clift and past director Joel Smith had a capacity audience in stitches Thursday night when they treated a capacity audience to the behind-the-scenes stories in the third of the eight-lecture series Rodeo Night at the Museum as the Ellensburg Rodeo moves closer to its 100th anniversary.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you