With the No. 2 seed in District 5/6 Tournament, the Ellensburg High School baseball team will skip Thursday’s quarterfinals for a Saturday semifinal.
The Bulldogs (15-5 overall), winners of five in a row and nine of their last 10, will host the winner of Thursday’s matchup between No. 3-seeded Othello (14-6) and No. 6 seed Ephrata (4-16), at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.
Saturday’s winner will reach the district final, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at No. 1-seeded Selah (18-2), No. 4 seed East Valley (11-8) or No. 5 Grandview (7-11), from which the victor qualifies for the state tournament’s opening round May 20.
Ellensburg beat Othello 11-1 and 3-1 on April 1 before defeating Ephrata 1-0 and 10-2 on April 15. The Bulldogs beat Selah 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader March 25 before the Vikings took the afternoon rematch, 8-1.
Ellensburg has a 6.75-4.45 average run differential and is ranked fourth in the state behind Selah, Anacortes (16-4) and reigning champion Tumwater (18-3).
The Bulldogs won Class 2A state championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018, and won the 2022 district title from Selah on the way to placing fourth in the state. Ellensburg is chasing its 14th state appearance since their fourth-place finish in 1973.
This year’s state semifinals and championship are set for May 26-27 at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham.