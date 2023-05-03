EHS baseball

Brayden Twaites (11), Ty Estey (15), Jonathan Rominger (3) and the Ellensburg baseball team celebrate a walk-off against East Valley (Yakima) at March 18.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

With the No. 2 seed in District 5/6 Tournament, the Ellensburg High School baseball team will skip Thursday’s quarterfinals for a Saturday semifinal.

The Bulldogs (15-5 overall), winners of five in a row and nine of their last 10, will host the winner of Thursday’s matchup between No. 3-seeded Othello (14-6) and No. 6 seed Ephrata (4-16), at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.


