...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND...
A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a
strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds,
and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will
experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will
drop between three to four thousand feet Saturday night into
Sunday morning. A cooling trend will continue through the
remainder of the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the
freezing mark through Central Oregon. Now is the time to prepare
for more typical late- October conditions.
Karen Bowen abruptly resigned from her position as Kittitas County Clerk last week.
The Kittitas County Clerk’s office remains in a state of flux after the abrupt departure of the department head, leaving questions as to what will happen come election day.
Karen Bowen submitted her resignation as Kittitas County Clerk last week, resulting in the appointment of an interim clerk and a challenging scenario for the Kittitas County Republican Party. Bowen’s name remains on the ballot for the election, and before her election showed strong primary results against the opposing candidate for the position.
Bowen was appointed into the position on March 18 in a special meeting of the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners after being selected by the Kittitas County Republican Party for the position. Before that meeting, she had been acting as interim clerk after the abrupt resignation of former clerk Val Barschaw, which was received on Feb. 15 and effective on Feb. 22.
Barschaw left office after having been censured by the BOCC on Nov. 30, 2021, in the wake of an investigation into allegations of worker and customer mistreatment within the department.
Kittitas County Republican Party Chair Marlene Pfeifer said she received notice of Bowen’s resignation last Thursday and said the issue was addressed at the party’s central committee meeting Thursday night.
“At our meeting, I announced her resignation,” she said. “At the meeting, we talked about her resigning, and we have not taken any position on what we would do next.”
Pfeifer said the topic of endorsing Bowen’s opponent came up during the meeting, but she said it was determined that it would go against the party’s endorsement policy as Bowen was the party’s first choice for the position.
“It wasn’t in order, really,” she said of the possibility of endorsing Bowen’s opponent.
Looking ahead, Pfeifer said if Bowen is still chosen over her opponent in the upcoming election, she assumes that Bowen would resign upon being elected. Pfeifer said she hasn’t spoken to Bowen about the issue and Bowen couldn’t be located for comment for this article.
“I am assuming she would resign again, and then the party would put forth three names to the County Commissioners,” Pfeifer said of the road ahead if Bowen is elected. “We’d go through the appointment process to fulfill that term, unfortunately as we did not too many months ago with Karen.”
Until Bowen’s replacement is selected, the current interim clerk will stay in place, and Pfeifer said a replacement must be made within 60 days.
“With last time, they didn’t want to wait,” she said of the process that put Bowen in the seat after Barschaw’s resignation. “I would imagine they would do around 30 days at the most. The election is Nov. 8, and I’m sure they would want a replacement that is appointed before the end of the year.”
After receiving Bowen’s letter of resignation, Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright said the board contacted the county prosecutor’s office to ensure they went about the process of appointing an interim clerk in the correct order, as he said Bowen’s letter indicated she would not fill the position if she were elected in November.
“We made sure we were following the law, to begin with,” he said. “The election will sort itself out and we will deal with that when it comes, however, this office needed to be filled as soon as possible upon her departure from it.”
Wright said a meeting was held Monday to appoint an interim clerk until the election occurs, after which he said the correct path forward will be chosen by the board.
“We thank Miss Bowen for her service, and we hope that we can get this filled with a permanent occupant as soon as possible, whether that’s by the choice of the voters or by appointment, whichever is necessary to make that happen,” he said.