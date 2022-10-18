bowen.jpeg

Karen Bowen abruptly resigned from her position as Kittitas County Clerk last week.

 file photo

The Kittitas County Clerk’s office remains in a state of flux after the abrupt departure of the department head, leaving questions as to what will happen come election day.

Karen Bowen submitted her resignation as Kittitas County Clerk last week, resulting in the appointment of an interim clerk and a challenging scenario for the Kittitas County Republican Party. Bowen’s name remains on the ballot for the election, and before her election showed strong primary results against the opposing candidate for the position.

