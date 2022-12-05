Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center fire

Crews remain onsite at the ACX/Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center fire on Vantage Highway.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kittitas County Sheriff’s Detectives made an arrest in connection with the fires that destroyed buildings and property at ACX feed and forage and Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center on Vantage Highway early Friday morning.

On Friday night, sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant on an apartment on East Helena Avenue and arrested 24-year-old Lyle “Chance” Morgan for first-degree arson, according to the department’s Facebook page.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you