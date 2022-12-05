Kittitas County Sheriff’s Detectives made an arrest in connection with the fires that destroyed buildings and property at ACX feed and forage and Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center on Vantage Highway early Friday morning.
On Friday night, sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant on an apartment on East Helena Avenue and arrested 24-year-old Lyle “Chance” Morgan for first-degree arson, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Morgan, a former employee of Al Dahra ACX, a hay press and exporter, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
“One of the focuses of the investigation right now is on video evidence at the scene and from other locations,” Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department inspector Chris Whitsett said. “We have not identified any other persons of interest right now.
“What we learned on Friday, we were confident that Mr. Morgan was a potential danger to the community that we needed to make the arrest. Enough facts came together to reach probable cause, so we made the arrest.”
The Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco (ATF) sent agents from Yakima, Seattle and Portland, is leading the investigation has yet to make public the origin and cause. But according to ATF public information officer Jason Chudy, ATF has wrapped up its investigation.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said he could not divulge the specifics on the cause or origins of the fires that created upwards of $7 million in damages.
“It didn’t start from the hay fire and it did not jump from building to building,” Sinclair said. “When I made my initial 360, it became suspicious to me to have two buildings with fire coming out of them in freezing fog.
“Here we have two large structures 200 feet apart. There’s no way the fire could have communicated from the first building to the second if it were a power surge of some kind. There were origins in both buildings.”
The fires, which are expected to exceed $7 million in damages, continued to burn despite heavy snowfall throughout, the fire continues to burn with heavy wrapping from the hay storage creating issues.
“The hay fire has to burn down and consume itself. We just don’t have the ability to put out 800 to 1,000 tons of hay,” Sinclair said. “The other issue is, we have tried to extinguish the plastic wrap.
“We dumped 9,000 gallons on it, but it’s that heavy plastic. There was a block of that plastic wrap that was almost a foot and a half thick, which melted down and formed a big block. We put it out and it comes back.”
Sinclair said his concern is not to contaminate the groundwater trying to address the burning plastic.
“I’ve made a decision to let it burn and have it go into the atmosphere rather than the groundwater,” he said. “It’s better to consume itself since our attempts to put it out have failed.”
On a side note, the destruction of the Ellensburg Recreation Center is devastating Whitsett said.
“The loss of $7 million is one thing. But the loss of the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center is a significant loss to this community,” he said. “I think it’s reasonable to acknowledge this is going to impact a lot of families and their activities.”
Ellensburg Parks & Recreation Director Brad Case agreed.
“The loss of the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center is devastating for the community and city of Ellensburg,” said Case. “For over 40 years the facility has served a very important role, especially in the winter months, providing a wide range of recreational opportunities for the residents of Kittitas County.
“From tennis lessons to kids’ birthday parties; gymnastics to in-line hockey; indoor soccer to pickleball; youth sports programs to racquetball, the ERRC has meant many things to many people. The most important quality was that it was a place that created friendships and community, and this is what we will miss most.”