...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10
AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
The city of Ellensburg Affordable Housing Commission is soliciting proposals for a cottage development on the city-owned property near the Vantage Highway formerly known as Catherine Park.
With the opening of Spurling Court in June of 2021, plans to convert the former Nites Inn to affordable housing and Stalder Interests land acquisition to build 57 units in three buildings on what is now the Ellensburg Community Garden space at 100 South Pine Street, the city of Ellensburg Affordable Housing Commission is now soliciting proposals for a cottage development on the city-owned property near the Vantage Highway formerly known as Catherine Park.
The property is approximately three-quarters of an acre in size and is located on Vantage Highway, immediately west of the KXLE radio station.
“Cottages are generally 1,200 square feet or less, two bedrooms,” Community Development Director Jamey Ayling said. “I would say you could get 12 units in there, depending on how you lay it out.
“Low income and affordable housing are not the same. What we’re trying is to get something that is not being built and help solve the housing issues. We have some townhouse-style developments, but not a community like what we’re proposing. Since the city has this property, why not promote it and see what developers might want to develop the property?”
The selection process will take place in three steps:
1. Developers with a project that creates permanent affordable cottage housing, on the property are encouraged to submit a letter of interest with a description of the proposal. Affordable housing must meet the standard defined by State law in RCW 43.63A.510. The Affordable Housing Commission will first review all proposals for the property on Jan. 4, 2023.
3. The Affordable Housing Commission will review all completed applications and make a recommendation to the City Council to award a project at a public meeting. Once the proposal is approved by the City Council, a formal agreement will be developed with the City establishing terms to transfer the land. The first round of considerations will occur on Jan. 4.
The process will remain open until a proposal is selected for the property.
On Nov. 7, 2017, Ellensburg voters approved a 0.1% sales tax for housing and related services. Consistent with RCW 82.14.530, these funds will be allocated to projects that create new affordable housing in Ellensburg.
Eligible uses of funds include costs associated with property acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation for projects that will serve target population groups earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income.
The City of Ellensburg has identified two city-owned sites (a total of three parcels) available for affordable housing development proposals that serve residents earning 80% or less of the Area Median Income.