The city of Ellensburg Affordable Housing Commission is soliciting proposals for a cottage development on the city-owned property near the Vantage Highway formerly known as Catherine Park.

With the opening of Spurling Court in June of 2021, plans to convert the former Nites Inn to affordable housing and Stalder Interests land acquisition to build 57 units in three buildings on what is now the Ellensburg Community Garden space at 100 South Pine Street, the city of Ellensburg Affordable Housing Commission is now soliciting proposals for a cottage development on the city-owned property near the Vantage Highway formerly known as Catherine Park.

The property is approximately three-quarters of an acre in size and is located on Vantage Highway, immediately west of the KXLE radio station.


