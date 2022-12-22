...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of around
two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10
AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Agricultural Biology Class, Meats Science & Myology class allows students to participate in meat cutting. From left, Cole Rogers, Justus Schmidt, Tyce Heckly, and instructor Sammi Jo Sims enjoy the moment.
Courtesy photo
2021 Ellensburg High School graduate Lily Case, left, and instructor Sammi Jo Sims get some work done in the Oxy Acetylene Cutting in Metals I & II class.
Her job description lists her as the Agriculture Education Instructor and FFA Advisor at Ellensburg High School. Now, if it were only that simple.
Sixth-year instructor Sammi Jo Sims teaches anything from oxy acetylene cutting in Metals I & II to agricultural biology to plant science to horse judging, and a wide variety of other learning experiences through Ag Ed, Health, Business and Tech Education.
“I had a teacher in college that told me that experience will top education any day and that’s why I try to teach through field experience that can’t be replicated in a textbook,” said Sims, who was recently named the 2023 National ACTE New Teacher of the Year for her significant contributions toward innovative and unique career and technical education programs.
“One of my philosophies in teaching is that kids learn most when they’re up to their elbows in it. That’s something I try to do in all of my classes.”
Sims is in her sixth year of teaching and is very passionate about Career and Technical Education and the opportunities it provides to students. She was a product of CTE growing up in Chelan where she took classes in ag ed, health, business and tech ed.
Here in Ellensburg, she enjoys being able to bring both her education and field experiences into the classroom to provide students with meaningful connections and experiences of their own.
“I teach a senior research and development class that leads toward a professional portfolio with the results that they find. It actually counts for a senior English credit and they also get a technical writing college credit for it,” Sims said. “They do a lot of scientific research. It can be small-scale, like right here in Ellensburg.
“Some students have done studies on water quality or renewable energy. They identify the problem and a potential solution through their experiments of collecting data. It takes a whole school year, much like a thesis that you would see in a master’s program.”
Her programs are not just designed solely for the agriculture community. Her students are ranch kids and farm kids, but many come from city and urban environments.
She doesn’t necessarily teach blacksmithing, but her students do learn to manipulate metal through their experience in Metals I & II.
“We focus on basic welding skills in addition to plasma cutting table. We do some fabrication and build projects,” she explained. “We have an 8-by-12 plasma table that uses computer drawings to etch out designs.
“We’ve built fire pits and a number of other custom metal projects for community members. The students are learning welding processes, which helps them develop a foundation if they wanted to go on to a welding program for a vocation.”
The varied educational process is designed to generate college credit if they choose higher education or provide field experience that teaches job-ready skills to enter the workforce.
“What I teach is really diverse. If they take every single class that we teach, they will graduate with 25 college credits,” Sims said. “Our classes offer applicable career skills because our classes are guided by an advisory board comprised of professionals in our county.
“They are exposed to career partners and scholarship opportunities. Some students had an opportunity to meet some of the best thoroughbred owners in the country. They also met one of the most elite Quarter Horse breeders in Kentucky.”
The future is bright as Ellensburg students learn the skills that will help them forge their way, prepared for challenges they might face along the way.