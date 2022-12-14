The Association for Career and Technical Education 2023 National New Teacher of the Year doesn’t come from Dallas or Kansas City or even Seattle.
The Association for Career and Technical Education honored Sammi Jo Sims, an agriculture education instructor at Ellensburg School District 401, as the 2023 National ACTE New Teacher of the Year.
The award recognizes new CTE teachers who have made significant contributions toward innovative and unique career and technical education programs and shown a professional commitment early in their careers.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Sims, who is in her sixth year of teaching Career and Technical Education and the opportunities it provides to students. “I think it speaks highly of the support and dedication we have here in Ellensburg.”
Sims is very involved in CTE at the high school and took classes through ag ed, health, business and tech ed. Originally from Richland. She served as a past Washington State FFA Officer before going on to earn her AAAS-Agricultural Sciences Degree from Walla Walla Community College, B.S., Agricultural Education from the University of Idaho, and M.S. Curriculum and Instruction from Western Governors University.
“This award was well deserved. Sammi Jo is an amazing teacher,” CTE director Shannon Panattoni said.
“She brings her passion and love for agriculture to her classroom each and every day with intriguing and engaging lessons and is a true inspiration and role model for her students. She has a heart of gold and ensures that each and every student is successful.”
Sims was one of five finalists for the 2023 national title. The national winner was announced in Las Vegas at the Awards Gala, recognizing the best CTE educators in the country.
“Congratulations to the New Teacher of the Year award winners and finalists — what an amazing accomplishment to be honored so early in your teaching careers,” said Maureen Brennan, Director of Marketing for G-W Publisher.
“G-W is thankful to have worked alongside so many outstanding educators like each of you since our founding in 1921. Your commitment to education and the dedication of industry partners such as ACTE help us in our mission to help students build careers.”