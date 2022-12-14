teacher of the year

The Association for Career and Technical Education honored Sammi Jo Sims, an Agriculture Education Instructor at Ellensburg School District, as the 2023 National ACTE New Teacher of the Year.

The Association for Career and Technical Education 2023 National New Teacher of the Year doesn’t come from Dallas or Kansas City or even Seattle.

The Association for Career and Technical Education honored Sammi Jo Sims, an agriculture education instructor at Ellensburg School District 401, as the 2023 National ACTE New Teacher of the Year.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

