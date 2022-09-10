...HOT...BREEZY...AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY ALONG THE EAST SLOPES
OF THE CASCADES...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Wildflowers are pictured at Olmstead Historical State Park. Community members are welcome to participate in a nature poetry walk at the park Sunday.
There’s nothing like the magic of being out in nature when one wants to get in touch with their own feelings.
Community members will have the chance to do just that at a nature and poetry walk slated for Sunday at Olmstead Place Historical State Park west of Ellensburg. The event is co-hosted by Marie Marchand, Ellensburg’s first Poet Laureate and Northwest Expressive Arts Response Executive Director Nan Doolittle.
At the event, participants will be able to participate in a walk that will lead along Coleman/Altapes Creek, as well as through the pioneer gardens at the park. Participants will also have the opportunity to create a journal of their experiences during the walk.
Doolittle said the event will begin with a dedication to the land, which has been inhabited for generations by local Native Americans prior to westward expansion. As the event takes place on Sept. 11, she said a dedication will also be made to the significance of that date in everyone’s memory.
The event will last approximately two hours and will begin at the first turnoff to the park where the original schoolhouse is located. From there, Doolittle said the introductions will begin, as well as a nature-based poetry reading will take place.
“We will invite people to pick up their blank journals and art supplies as they stroll,” she said. “They can also take their phones or cameras if it helps inspire them along the walk.”
Doolittle said the event is designed to be very relaxed and accessible to anyone regardless of physical condition. For mobility-impaired participants, she said a shuttle will be available to take them from one part of the park to the other.
“There are no expectations,” she said of participants. “After the initial stroll, people are welcome to walk the Altapes Creek trail, but it is not a requirement.”
For those interested in taking the walk along the creek, the distance is approximately one-half mile along a meandering and level path. Doolittle encouraged those interested in that portion of the event to wear appropriate footwear.
Once the walk along the creek is complete, Doolittle said the journals will be decorated, and she said people are welcome to share their observations and any poetry they may have created during the experience. She also encouraged people to bring water and sunscreen.
“It’s going to be a pleasant morning weatherwise,” she said. “There’s plenty of shade at the cabin.”
Doolittle said the event was planned as a way to introduce community members to the city’s first-ever Poet Laureate, as well as to introduce locals to a beautiful outdoor location that some may have never experienced. Doolittle has been enjoying the grounds at Olmstead since she moved to the area 19 years ago.
“It’s one of my favorite places, and I think it’s perfect for this event,” she said. “Nature has always been a wonder to me and a healer. I make a point to go to Olmstead every season to see the snow in the winter, the bulbs in the spring, and the vegetables in the summer.”
Although walking will be involved in certain portions of the event, Doolittle said there will be something for all at the event who want to join and get in touch with nature.
“We want to emphasize that everyone is invited, no matter what their physical abilities are,” she said.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and participants will either need a Discover Pass or pay the parking fee.