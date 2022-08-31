Andaya

Tia Andaya (1), Hannah Stires (13) and Ashley Kaufman (19) made the Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament Team Aug. 26-27 in Kearney, Neb.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

With her next triple-double, Tia Andaya becomes a Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball legend.

The 5-foot, 9-inch All-American Central Washington University junior setter/outside hitter of Ellensburg pulled even with the career-record nine set by Northwest Nazarene’s Mindy Swanson (2001-03) in a 13-kill, 21-assist, 11-dig outing against Sioux Falls (S.D.) Aug. 26 at the Rosella Meier Fall Classic in Kearney, Neb., and can break it when the Wildcats take the floor at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cal State Los Angeles.

