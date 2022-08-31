...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Tia Andaya (1), Hannah Stires (13) and Ashley Kaufman (19) made the Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament Team Aug. 26-27 in Kearney, Neb.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
With her next triple-double, Tia Andaya becomes a Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball legend.
The 5-foot, 9-inch All-American Central Washington University junior setter/outside hitter of Ellensburg pulled even with the career-record nine set by Northwest Nazarene’s Mindy Swanson (2001-03) in a 13-kill, 21-assist, 11-dig outing against Sioux Falls (S.D.) Aug. 26 at the Rosella Meier Fall Classic in Kearney, Neb., and can break it when the Wildcats take the floor at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cal State Los Angeles.
Central (2-2 overall) has taken two in a row from the Golden Eagles (2-2), back from the NCAA Division II West Region final, in four meetings since 2007, and the Wildcats will see Chaminade (Honolulu) Friday before taking on Biola (La Mirada, Calif.) and Cal State Bernardino Saturday in the City of Angels.
Andaya played two seasons at NCAA Division I Gonzaga and, as a Central sophomore, eclipsed Kaitlyn Tuholski of Northwest Nazarene’s single-season best of five (2011) and tied for third in Division II with eight.
She hustled to 33 kills, 80 assists, 26 digs and 15 blocks at the Classic as the Wildcats fell in three sets to No. 2 Washburn, beat Sioux Falls 3-1, swept Minot State (N.D.) and just missed an upset in a 3-2 loss to No. 10 Nebraska Kearney.
Andaya, Hannah Stires and Ashley Kaufman made the All-Tournament Team as Stires averaged 3.40 digs per set, and recorded 25 of her 81 total digs against Nebraska Kearney.
Kaufman, who highlighted her weekend with 18 kills against Sioux Falls and 17 kills against Nebraska Kearney, leads the team with 49 kills and carries a .246 hitting percentage after piling up 29 digs and five blocks in all.