The design is truly a reflection of history, both meaningful and iconic to the Kittitas Valley.
The Yakama Nation riders coming off Craig’s Hill as part of the daily opening ceremonies, Molly Morrow’s legendary photo of three Yakama women riding horseback in tribal attire to honor their ancestral way of life.
There’s Oscar Berger’s trick riding, the full color shot of local National Finals Rodeo contestants Brady and Riley Minor, bull riders in both black and white and color, long-time barrel man JJ Harrison’s smiling face, and an epic shot of saddle bronc rider Billy Etbauer.
The 100th anniversary Ellensburg Rodeo poster has it all.
The design is as much of an honor for designer Andrea Paris of Andrea Paris Graphics and Media of Ellensburg as her dynamic illustration is of 100 years of what became one of the top 10 rodeos in the country.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors had 1,000 posters printed. The posters are available at the rodeo office or online at ellensburgrodeo.com for $25.
“I about fell out of my chair when (then Ellensburg Rodeo president) Jerry Doolin contacted me about doing it. It’s an absolute honor,” said Paris, who was a long-time photographer and features editor at the Daily Record.
“(The poster) is something that will always be there forever, and is now a part of the Ellensburg Rodeo. It’s pretty amazing.”
The words “Watch ‘em Buck” and the “Centennial Celebration 1923 to 2023” across the top bring about a series of emotions for the Ellensburg High School graduate who started formulating the project back in 2019.
“I hope people enjoy it, and every time they look at it and see something new and different every time,” said Paris, who included a black and white chuck wagon racing photo along with bull riders to blend past and present.
“I wanted something to expand the whole 100 years, which is where I started with it,” she said.
The rodeo board’s 100th anniversary committee — Megan Meeks, Dan Morgan and Doolin — gave their input to Paris.
“I think it turned out amazing. What we were really looking for was to show the history to Ellensburg’s rodeo,” Doolin said. “It was crucial to get the right pieces in the right spot.
“I think it turned out more of a true story if you sit down and look at it. The flow of the pictures from black and white into color tells our story from the beginning to current times.”
Paris had unlimited access to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame archives and its vast assortment of photographs. As she began narrowing the selection of memorable photos from over the years, it was more difficult determining what to leave out than it was what to put in, she said.
Through the selection process, she began to formulate a graphic design of riders and different aspects from the Rodeo’s first 99 years.
“I started laying them on top of each other. I really liked the one of the Yakamas coming down the hill, that’s pretty iconic,” Paris said. “I knew for my main piece I wanted it to be a saddle bronc rider, because that’s part of the Ellensburg Rodeo logo. The one with Billy Etbauer looked like a really high-scoring ride.”
The visions of past and present tie together 100 years in a nice mixture. There are locals and national figures blended into a historic presentation and carving out a slice of Ellensburg Rodeo history.
“I ended up with 15 different photographs, and of course, there’s graphic arts elements on top of that with typography,” Paris said. “The part that took the most time was blending them together to flow. I wanted to blend it from sepia to hand color to full color.
“It was a labor of love, but a really fun thing to do.”
Harrison, who has been been in the barrel for more than a dozen years, weighed in via Facebook.
“I am so massively honored to be on there,” he said. “Ellensburg, I hope you truly know how deep my love is for your community and rodeo.”
Like everything tied to the centennial celebration, posters are going fast and people are encouraged to grab a slice of history while it lasts.