It’s the time of year when local 4-H members get their time to shine in the arena, raising money for their organizations and planning for the future.
The annual Kittitas County Fair Market Sale is 11 a.m., Friday in Bloom Pavilion, and the centerpiece of the sale is the 4-H Endowment Trust animal. This year, the star of the show is Santa, a six-month-old crossbred pig.
Santa was raised by 13-year-old Riley Pointer and 18-year-old Tate Von Bargen at Badger Pocket Show Pigs. Riley’s mother Jayme Ritter said Santa is expected to weigh between 230 and 240 pounds at the time of sale Friday. The family is no stranger to 4-H, with both Riley and Tate, who Jayme considers her second son participating since they were 8. The two are members of Country Roots 4-H, and Ritter has been a 4-H leader for 10 years.
“Both of them are state team judging kids,” she said of Tate and Riley. “Riley breeds his sow. He does all of his own artificial inseminating at home. He chooses his boar to match his sow, he keeps his own records.”
Ritter and her fiancée Josh Davenport own Badger Pocket Show Pigs, and she said they had been interested in donating and raising a pig for the sale for the last few years.
“We offered to do the endowment animal two years ago, but they swap between the species,” she said. “That year, they did a goat.”
The 4-H endowment hasn’t been a pig for a few years, and Ritter said the family is thrilled to contribute to this year’s sale with Santa.
“It’s our turn,” she said. “It’s our way to contribute and give back to everything 4-H has done for my kids.”
Ritter said the boys aren’t sure yet which one will show the pig during the sale, saying it will depend on what class Santa gets put in.
“If one of the boys has a conflict, the other will show it,” she said.
Ritter and her family have been raising show pigs out in the Pocket for five years, and she said it is made possible through a collective passion that runs throughout her family.
‘PIGS ARE A BLAST’
“Pigs are a blast,” she said of the creatures. “They act just like dogs. With this endowment pig, Tate goes and sits down outside and this pig will flop down right in his lap, wanting his belly rubbed. They are super friendly, and they are just comedians. The kids love showing them.”
Ritter said the family started breeding show pigs due to a lack of local supply, saying resident Pat Clerf used to bring in pigs from out of state for local kids to raise.
“When he decided to retire and quit doing that, we kind of picked that up,” she said.
Even with picking up where the Clerfs left off, Ritter said it’s still not enough to sustain the number of pigs needed for local kids to show. She said a few other families in the county raise pigs, and she has to bring in another 140 pigs from a breeder in Iowa.
“There’s a few of us, but not enough to sustain how many pigs show at this fair,” she said of the local breeding efforts. “We have about 200 to 250 show pigs leave our barns every spring.”
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
Looking back on the experiences her children have had with 4-H over the years, Ritter said the experience of raising animals and showing them at the market sale is an extremely important chance for the kids to learn about life skills as they decide what they want to do when they grow up.
“They learn to be confident in front of crowds,” she said of the sale experience. “They learn how to do public speaking. A lot of times, the judge will pull a microphone out and tell the kids they want them to talk to the crowd. Responsibility is another bit component. 4-H teaches them about community and doing things for other people.”
With all of the funds from the endowment animal’s sale going back to local 4-H programs, Ritter said that component of the market sale is critical in helping fund the future success of the group’s operations.
“It helps to keep our entire program up and running,” she said. “That money helps these kids that make it to the national level as far as judging and things like that. That money helps get them there. It’s huge.”
When local businesses come in and pay well over market value for the endowment animal to support the local 4-H programs, Ritter said the level of support from the community can be overwhelming at times.
“Seeing these guys come in here and pay well over what an animal is worth is just heartwarming,” she said. “It’s so great to see what an amazing community we have and that they’re here to support these kids.”