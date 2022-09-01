santa1.jpg

This year’s 4-H endowment animal is Santa, a six-month-old crossbred pig raised by Tate Von Bargen, left, and Riley Pointer, right.

 Contributed

It’s the time of year when local 4-H members get their time to shine in the arena, raising money for their organizations and planning for the future.

The annual Kittitas County Fair Market Sale is 11 a.m., Friday in Bloom Pavilion, and the centerpiece of the sale is the 4-H Endowment Trust animal. This year, the star of the show is Santa, a six-month-old crossbred pig.

