One of the smallest communities in the Kittitas Valley is gearing up to celebrate its heritage and everything residents love about their quaint hamlet this weekend.

The 11th annual Thorp Community Day is kicking off Friday with a dinner at the main gym at Thorp School, complete with live music and a silent fundraiser auction. Saturday will find the small town packed with activities for family members of all ages, starting with a grand parade down the main drag.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018.

