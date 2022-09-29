One of the smallest communities in the Kittitas Valley is gearing up to celebrate its heritage and everything residents love about their quaint hamlet this weekend.
The 11th annual Thorp Community Day is kicking off Friday with a dinner at the main gym at Thorp School, complete with live music and a silent fundraiser auction. Saturday will find the small town packed with activities for family members of all ages, starting with a grand parade down the main drag.
Event organizer and lifetime Thorp resident Jarred Fudacz said the 2022 event will feature some new draws, including a root beer float garden and bounce houses for the kids. Along with an expanded petting zoo, added carnival attractions, and expanded entertainment on the main stage the historic Thorp Mill will offer tours on Saturday.
Although this is technically the 12th year of the event, the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 event. Fudacz said last year got the event back on track in a solid fashion and said this year is on track to be even better.
“Last year we had a great turnout for the event,” he said. “We sold out the dinner and we also had a great turnout for the parade. Last year’s event got us back on track, even though it was a bit of a hustle to get it together.”
With all of the fan favorites this year at the event, including the annual pumpkin sales to benefit the local FFA kids, Fudacz said he looks forward to seeing everyone come out to enjoy themselves.
“Things are coming together very well,” he said of the weekend schedule. “We have a great lineup of entertainers for Saturday and the parade is looking great. We have a lot of new entries in the parade. We are also looking forward to our Friday night dinner, and tickets are going quick.”
Fudacz said two longtime Thorp residents will be honored at Friday’s dinner. This year’s Patron of Thorp inductee is Judy Morse, and the parade’s Grand Marshal is John Karlson. Fudacz said both residents have lived in the area for most of their lives and have gone to great lengths to contribute to the community they grew up in.
Fudacz said people can expect entries of all types in the parade, including military vehicles, county western dancers, local political figures, and the community favorite, the Thorp School and its annual high school class float entries.
“Those have been a staple since the very beginning,” he said of the school’s participation.
For those who have never been to the event, Fudacz said people should show up early for the parade, as the main street is closed before the parade. Parking will be available at Thorp School, although the street parking will be closed until after the parade. He said those new to the event should gear up to expect something to be available for everyone in their family to enjoy.
Fudacz said his favorite part of the weekend events is the parade, saying it brings back memories of his time attending Thorp School.
“The event started with the school as a homecoming parade, and I was involved in that in high school,” he said. “Being able to have seen how the parade and the event overall has grown year after year is awesome.”
As the community gets ready to kick off the event, Fudacz said all the residents of Thorp are excited to welcome outsiders in to show off their little slice of heaven.
“It’s just a fun event that celebrates fall, and it’s just a great time to share with community members, neighbors, friends, and family,” he said. “We are a small community, but we have a lot of awesome things here. We love getting together to celebrate our community and have a good time.”
Information on events and times for the weekend is at Thorp Community Day (thorpcommunitydays.wixsite.com)