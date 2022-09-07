...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires
to more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
The thresher in operation at the 2021 Threshing Bee. This year’s event will be held at the fairgrounds.
Once a year, a local group of hardy enthusiasts brings their passion front and center with the goal of preserving rural history and culture for all in the region.
This year’s annual Threshing Bee and Antique Equipment Show will take place the weekend of Sept. 17-18 and the event has a new home this year at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
Attendees who have never been to the show can expect a Kiwanis-sponsored breakfast and a 4-H-sponsored lunch, as well as wagon rides, antique engines, a tractor parade, vendors, raffles, grain threshing, and of course plenty of tractors and the highlight of the event, the threshing bee itself.
Kittitas Valley Early Iron Club organizes the event, which has been going on for 38 years, and club president Mike Cooper said the move to the fairgrounds is a fantastic turn of events for the organization and its yearly show.
“I think it will be great,” Cooper said of the group’s move to the fairgrounds. “It’s a nice location, and it has plenty of shaded areas for everybody. It’s a location we can use year after year and not just for a short term.”
Cooper said other benefits to the new location is a streamlined operation that will be aided by an easier setup and takedown process for the exhibitors.
“I feel like the accessibility there will be better for everyone,” he said of their new location. “We’ll be able to spread out a bit also.”
This year’s tractor brand of the year is Case, which many vintage tractor fans will recognize by their distinctive orange paintjobs. Cooper said the group gets together every year and votes on the brand they want highlighted at the event. He said the group hopes that exhibitors they have reached out to who have extensive collections will focus on the brand when deciding what they want to trailer to the event.
“Hopefully they will show up, because they have some really pretty Case tractors,” he said.
Despite the emphasis on Case tractors, Cooper said exhibitors are welcome to bring any brands they want to showcase at the event. At past events, he said the age range for exhibitors has been as old as 100 or more years for an antique engine to as new as the 1970s.
Last year was the group’s first post-COVID event after cancelling the show in 2020. Looking back on last year, he said the event got back on solid footing after taking a year off.
“I think with everybody being locked down and everything, I think our numbers were better after taking a year off,” he said of last year’s event. “This year, after looking at the numbers, I expect a better than normal year this year for participants.”
Last year, Cooper said the crowds were looking good as well coming out of the pandemic, something he said they expect to replicate this year, especially with the venue move to the fairgrounds. As the group gets ready to kick off the annual event, Cooper said he looks forward most to seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they watch and learn about the history of agriculture in Kittitas County.
“I think it’s super important,” he said of the preservation of agricultural history. “Once it’s gone, I don’t think you’ll ever get it back again. If there isn’t anyone promoting the early way things operated, I think it will go by the wayside and be forgotten.”
More information on the club and the annual threshing bee can be found at www.kveic.org.