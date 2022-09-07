Support Local Journalism


Once a year, a local group of hardy enthusiasts brings their passion front and center with the goal of preserving rural history and culture for all in the region.

This year’s annual Threshing Bee and Antique Equipment Show will take place the weekend of Sept. 17-18 and the event has a new home this year at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.

