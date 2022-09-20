Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tractors of all shapes, sizes, and ages were on display for all to enjoy this weekend, as community members came together to celebrate agricultural history and heritage.

The annual threshing bee and antique tractor show celebrated its first year at its new location at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, and residents of all ages dropped by to enjoy the offerings on hand. Attendees enjoyed breakfast and lunch put on by local organizations, as well as the threshing bee, antique tractor parade, and hay rides for the kids.

Tags

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

Recommended for you