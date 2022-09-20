Tractors of all shapes, sizes, and ages were on display for all to enjoy this weekend, as community members came together to celebrate agricultural history and heritage.
The annual threshing bee and antique tractor show celebrated its first year at its new location at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, and residents of all ages dropped by to enjoy the offerings on hand. Attendees enjoyed breakfast and lunch put on by local organizations, as well as the threshing bee, antique tractor parade, and hay rides for the kids.
Restoring an antique piece of machinery and keeping it in good running shape is a labor of love, something the members of the Kittitas Valley Early Iron Club, who put on the show, know plenty about. Club member Smitty Smith brought multiple pieces to display at the event, including his massive Detroit Diesel V12 engine and his 1953 John Deere Model 50 tractor.
Smith has been a member of the Early Iron for about five years, attending one of the shows when it was put on at Olmstead Place Historic State Park. He then went to one of the shows when it was put on at the Anderson Hay and Grain facility, saying he planned on joining the club on that visit. A mechanic by trade from Moses Lake, he said he was a member of a tractor club in the Columbia Basin for years.
“I like being in the club because there’s a lot of information that you can get at meetings,” he said. “You’re rubbing shoulders with a lot of like-minded people. People who understand old machinery and have a love for it. They like working on them, getting them going again, and looking like they were when they were original.”
Smith’s John Deere has a very special connection to him, as it has been in and out of his family for generations.
“I’ve been driving that tractor since I was 13,” he said. “My dad bought that in 1958. We had 2,400 head of sheep to feed, so we green chopped hay from around 4 in the morning to around 8 at night, seven days a week.”
While he was in college in 1965, Smith undertook his first restoration of the machine, taking every nut and bolt out of it as part of a complete overhaul.
“I basically took everything out of the tractor and got it up to new standards,” he said of the effort. “My dad had it for probably about 30 years after that.”
After trading hands and seeing some rough times, the tractor finally ended up in the possession of Smith’s cousin, who asked him if he wanted to take the tractor back. Smith jumped at the opportunity.
“Two weeks later he showed up with that tractor on a trailer,” he said. “I had the block out of it that night, pressing pistons out and going through it again. We stripped it all down, sandblasted and repainted all the parts with three coats of John Deere primer, and repainted them with John Deere paint.”
Although he plans on going to more shows as he finds time in retirement, the Ellensburg show has been Smith’s only real outing with his family heirloom. He said he is pleased with the show’s new location at the fairgrounds.
“I like this new location,” he said. “I think it’s a lot easier for people to find. We’ve got plenty of parking and it helps us because we have bathrooms, garbage service, and all that sort of stuff. It’s a familiar place for people to come and see this type of things. I think it’s been very beneficial from that standpoint.”
After finally being back in possession of his family tractor and having it look and run like new, Smith said his favorite part of attending the annual Ellensburg show is being able to relate his passion to people who have family connections to agriculture, even if they don’t work in the field themselves.
“We run into a lot of that,” he said. “A lot of people will tell me their grandpa farmed. A lot of people will come to this that may not be in the agrarian field now, but they grew up in or had family in it, and they like to come back and see all the old equipment. This is definitely a family thing, that’s for sure.”