This combination of photos shows AP's 2022 breakthrough entertainers of the year. Actor/recording artist Joaquina Kalukango, top row from left, actor Tenoch Huerta, actor Danielle Deadwyler, actor Daryl McCormack, middle row from left, actor Iman Vellani, actor Sadie Sink, actor Simone Ashley, bottom row from left, actor Stephanie Hsu, and actor/recording artist Tobe Nwigwe. 

They worked hard, with the rewards coming slowly but surely. Then something came along — often a key role or sometimes a cluster, maybe an album — and it all became next-level, a shift triggering where-did-you-come-from vibes.

That describes most of this year's nine Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year, a class of talent that flowered in 2022. They are Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu, Tenoch Huerta, Joaquina Kalukango, Iman Vellani, Daryl McCormack, Tobe Nwigwe, Simone Ashley and Danielle Deadwyler.


