Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach (APOYO) service organization will continue its base of operation at 18th Avenue and Brook Lane through Oct. 31, 2024, thanks to a new two-year agreement with Central Washington University.

“We are very pleased to be able to continue our years-long relationship with CWU,” Executive Director Stefanie Wickstrom said in a news release. “For nearly 25 years, APOYO has offered educational opportunities for students and faculty, cultural activities on campus, and food for students in exchange for a place to do our work.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you