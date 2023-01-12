The Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach (APOYO) service organization will continue its base of operation at 18th Avenue and Brook Lane through Oct. 31, 2024, thanks to a new two-year agreement with Central Washington University.
“We are very pleased to be able to continue our years-long relationship with CWU,” Executive Director Stefanie Wickstrom said in a news release. “For nearly 25 years, APOYO has offered educational opportunities for students and faculty, cultural activities on campus, and food for students in exchange for a place to do our work.
“This mutually beneficial relationship has always been important to APOYO, and having two more years on campus will enable us to meet our long-term goal of building a community center for the people we serve.”
APOYO has been providing food, clothing, household supplies and support programs to underserved members of the CWU and Ellensburg communities since it was founded in the mid-1990s.
According to the press release, the university recognizes APOYO’s efforts over the past three decades to provide underrepresented community members with a year-round support network.
“APOYO has done so much to support the people of our community, and we are proud to extend our successful partnership for at least the next two years,” CWU President Jim Wohlpart said in the release. “Their volunteers provide access to food and resources for many people in Kittitas County, and we believe it is our responsibility to continue strengthening that relationship.”
APOYO’s goal is to serve the campus community, Latinx people in the Kittitas Valley, and anyone else in need of assistance, the release stated.
The organization was founded by retired CWU English Professor Philip Garrison, in partnership with two Mexican immigrant friends and former faculty members, the late Stella Moreno and Minerva Caples.
“We provide food, internships, and volunteer opportunities, plus other educational resources for CWU students and Latinx community members,” Wickstrom said. “There’s nothing else like this in Kittitas County, and there is always a tremendous need. This work is so important, and we hope to continue doing it for a very long time.”