...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Northwest Expressive Arts Response (NEAR) will be offering an after-school program in partnership with APOYO's free extracurricular activities for sixth-eigtth graders, according to a news release from APOYO.
The program will take place every other Monday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 9, 2023, at the NEAR Studio (Room #1) in the courtyard of the Methodist Church, 210 Ruby St., Ellensburg.
NEAR's program for APOYO youth is funded in part by a grant received from the Yakima Valley Community Organization.
NEAR will provide expressive arts activities which include music, dance, working with clay, sand play, crafts, creative writing and more.
A Holiday Open House to introduce the program to the community will take place from 2:30-4 p.m., Dec. 12 . at the NEAR studio.