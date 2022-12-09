Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Northwest Expressive Arts Response (NEAR) will be offering an after-school program in partnership with APOYO's free extracurricular activities for sixth-eigtth graders, according to a news release from APOYO.

The program will take place every other Monday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 9, 2023, at the NEAR Studio (Room #1) in the courtyard of the Methodist Church, 210 Ruby St., Ellensburg.


Tags

Recommended for you