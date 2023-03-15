Her conceptual ideals stem from idealistic and formula where her science background blends together with her art in a body of work that is both energetic and beautiful in it revelations.
Tarra Hall-Ward will be the first to tell you she would not have had the ideas for the concept of her pieces had it not been for her science background.
Hall-Ward is a double major in fine art and chemistry at Central Washington University, and uses oil paint and mixed media drawing to explore visual interpretations of chemical concepts and theories.
Her work goes up at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Thursday and runs through May 6.
Patrons will have the opportunity to experience and visualize why Hall-Ward was selected by faculty nomination for the Ronald E. McNair Scholars program and received funding from McNair for the research and development of her first solo exhibit, Convergence, providing the foundation for her artwork today.
“Tarra’s work eloquently reveals what research in neuroscience confirms, the human experience is about creativity,” Clymer curator Matthew Lennon explained. “Art is a process based in the physical, chemical and existential. It requires an interaction between the artist and multiple components. It requires an interaction with the audience that is equally interdependent on physical, biological and neurological foundations.
“Tarra’s work reveals the nature of our world and the domains that form it. Each piece seems to reveal one of the unlimited and complex building blocks of life. And their inherent beauty.”
Her love of the outdoors and nature found in the Kittitas Valley factors into what she sees and develops through her artistic talent, she said.
“Chemistry is always around us, from the biological mechanics of our bodies, the environmental shifts in our surroundings, to the very food we consume,” she explained. “My work explores ways to artistically translate the information I research, facts I find fascinating, and information otherwise unusable outside technical applications.
“The true challenge is figuring out ways to communicate this information onto the surface of canvas or paper. The composition of some pieces build from still life’s and photography, while others appear more non-objective in color and texture.”
Hall-Ward has been involved in multiple local group and solo exhibitions. She supports her artistic endeavors as a line cook at Stovehouse in Cle Elum, where she enjoys learning the ways chemistry affects every day cooking.
Connections between information can be vague and abstract, sometimes overlooked in the rush of every day bias. As an artist, she explained, it can be an intersection between the viewers and information they may not consider in their everyday lives.
At the end of the day, the result is the same: to capture the beauty in the fundamental, to take formalized concepts and abstract them with an artistic lens, to connect two fields I find absolutely captivating, is what drives my passion.
“When looking at art we don’t need to overthink this. Our brains are geared to instantly sift through all the noisy, sensory and accumulative personal experiences,” Lennon said. “We look at art, touch a piece of pottery, listen to a new piece of music and our brain goes to work deconstructing what we think we know into the creation of new forms of meaning.
“Hall-Ward’s art does not require that we understand the complex process occurring to enjoy and embrace her and her work.”