Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Highlander and a Ford Escape was reported on West Umptanum Road.
• A male subject reportedly walked by and held a gun up on North Alder Street. No threats were made.
• There was a report of 25 to 30 lights flying through the sky, spaced out from each other, going from north to south on state Route 821, milepost 15.5.
• The reporting party’s vehicle was struck and damaged while the reporting party was floating the Yakima River.
• A non-injury collision involving a Honda Civic and a Dodge pickup was reported on Lake Easton Road.
• A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Malibu and a utility truck was reported on East 10th Avenue and North B Street.
• Cows reportedly were crossing the roadway into other properties on Payne Road and Thrall Road.
• A ditching bucket reportedly was stolen from the state Department of Transportation at Bullfrog Road.
• The reporting party was concerned with clothes at a donation bin on North Main Street being dumped all over the parking lot. There is furniture everywhere and people had been sleeping on it.
• Three dogs — one small and two large — reportedly had been running around the area at East First Avenue and North Pine Street.
• A stop sign was reported down at Rader Road and Naneum Road.
• A dirt bike was reported missing on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn. It has not yet been confirmed as stolen.
• The reporting party saw an object wrapped in a sheet on Interstate 90, milepost 101 and thought it was a body.
• A 2013 Nissan Versa reportedly was rear-ended by a Subaru Forester on South Main Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 25-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for protection order violation. No bail.
