Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A deer, possibly alive, was reported on the side of the roadway on Thomas Road, milepost .5.
• The reporting party located three chickens that needed to be picked up at the Ringer boat launch. The reporting party advised the chickens were friendly.
• A hit and run was reported on North Brook Court.
• A person reportedly was bit by a dog on Airport Road.
• A hit and run was reported on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
• Things reportedly were falling out of an older dump truck being driven on North Water Street and Wes First Avenue.
• A black cow was reported on Brick Mill Road and No. 81 Road.
• A three-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Alder Street.
• A non-injury collision involving a Honda CRV and a Jeep was reported on North Kittitas Street and West Sixth Avenue.
• A hit and run was reported at the Suncadia Swim and Fitness Center.
• The reporting party wanted to complain about a survey sent home by Morgan Middle School. The person already spoke with the school district.
• A vehicle was reported stolen on Railroad Street.
• The reporting party’s cousin reportedly threw a rock at the reporting party’s residence on North Brook Court and the reporting party has it on video.
• A north-side window of a building on North Ruby Street was reported shattered.
• A mailbox was reported damaged and a T-shirt stolen on Second Street in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Ruby Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported on Red Bridge Road and Teanaway Road.
Fire
• A small brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 129.
• Flames reportedly were coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 98.5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 23-year-old man was arrested by Department of Corrections officers for failure to comply with release conditions. Bail $100,000.
• A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $100.
• A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree theft. Bail $5,000.