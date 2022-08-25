Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Two dogs reportedly were loose on East First Avenue and North Pine Street.
• Three stray, light-colored horses reportedly were in the reporting party’s garden on First Street in Thorp.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 109.
• Cows reportedly were causing damage to Zirkle Fruit fields on Payne Road.
• A hit and run was reported on North Ridgeview Lane.
• A phone was reported stolen on East University Way.
• Someone reportedly shot the reporting party’s cat with a pellet gun on Richards Road near Cle Elum.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
• A purse reportedly was stolen from a grocery cart from a store on South Water Street.
• A woman reportedly walked into a business on Gladmar Road, picked the lock on the reporting party’s safe and took over $4,000 in gold jewelry.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
• A dog reportedly had been locked in the neighbor’s hot garage for the past two hours. The was in distress and crying and no one could get ahold of the neighbor.
• A dog was in a vehicle in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum. The window was slightly cracked open.
• There was a third-party report of children playing in a collapsed mine near Ronald.
• A non-injury collision involving a Honda Accord and a pickup was reported on East Third Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
• A non-injury collision reportedly occurred the previous day in a parking lot on North Chestnut Street.
• Tools were reported stolen from a construction site on Creekside Road near Cle Elum.
• A dog reportedly was left in a Ford Fusion on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported on South Thorp Highway.
• Two adults and two juveniles (ages 8-10) reportedly were jumping off the irrigation bridge into the canal at Smithson Road and Robbins Road.
• Three horses reportedly were on Notcho Lane close to the intersection with state Route 97.
• The reporting party requested to speak to law enforcement concerning juveniles who live next door and who she observed wearing no clothes on Kelsey Lane.
• A wallet and a Sig .9mm gun in a leather case were reported stolen from a vehicle on Kachess Lake Road, milepost .5.
• A red Mitsubishi Lancer reportedly struck mailboxes on West Bender Road and Hannah Road.
• Four people reportedly were in a donation bin with flashlights on West University Way.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party staying at Suncadia Lodge could see smoke through the trees a mile west of her location.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 53-year-old man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 74-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/harassment, two counts of failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, two counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/trash-covered premises. Bail $42,000.
• A 53-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 36-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.