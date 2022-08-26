Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A man reportedly left a store on North Ruby Street without paying for items.
• The reporting party advised someone bent the antenna on her vehicle and possibly struck her vehicle’s door with another door on East Cherry Lane.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on East 19th Avenue.
• A single vehicle rollover was reported on South Ruby Street and East Mountain View Avenue.
• There was a report of two horses with heavy blankets and hoods on Westside Road. The reporting party was concerned due to the heat.
• Three dogs reportedly were panting inside a vehicle on East Mountain View Road.
• All the mailboxes on a stretch of Tjossem Road and Canyon Road reportedly were open.
• A non-injury collision involving a 2012 Chevy Malibu and a Coors delivery truck was reported on East Second Street and Wright Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run reportedly occurred five days ago on East Capitol Avenue.
• A Ford Mustang reportedly slid off the roadway on the 900 block of Kittitas Highway.
• There was a report of subjects possibly squatting in the Reecer Creek Road and Dry Creek Road area. The reporting party’s wife saw two subjects washing clothing in the creek but did not get close enough for a description.
• Packages reportedly were stolen from a porch on North Clark Street in Kittitas.
• A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a vehicle at a boat launch off state Route 10.
• A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
• Construction companies reportedly were not being safe, blocking traffic and sending loaders through the area when traffic was in the area on West 15th Avenue and West Dry Creek Road.
• The turn lane going east bound from Reecer Creek Road to West University Way reportedly was not cycling though. The reporting party advised was at light for 20 minutes with no change.
• A subject reportedly stole clothing from a store on South Water Street.
• The reporting party heard eight gunshots from the day-use beach off Kachess Lake Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Subjects reportedly were burning garbage on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• A transformer reportedly exploded and started a fire in a ditch on Fairview Road.
• A small burn pile was reported on East Sanders Road and North Airport Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrest reports were received for this time period.