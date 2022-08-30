Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures should be several degrees cooler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
• The reporting party saw someone jump over the back fence at a location on North Water Street, unknown if male or female. The reporting party said no employee would jump the fence.
• Six cattle were reported in the roadway on Teanaway Road and West Fork Teanaway.
• A goat and a dog reportedly arrived at a residence on Reecer Creek Road.
• A license reportedly was stolen from a vehicle at Lake Keechelus.
• A purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle at Kachess Lake Campground.
• A woman reported an ongoing problem of people stealing items from her residence on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
• A collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle was reported on South Water Street and West Capitol Avenue.
• A bear reported in a driveway on Ronald Avenue in Cle Elum climbed up into a tree. The neighbor has parked a vehicle under the tree to keep the bear there.
• A man reportedly was spray painting bricks in front of the library on North Ruby Street.
• A Toyota Corolla reportedly was broken into on state Route 821.
• A pug-looking dog reportedly was loose on North Brook Court.
• A man reportedly was laying in the travel portion of the roadway, by the stop sign, on North Cora Street and West University Way.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Dispatch received a text message that there was a fire at the end of Robinson Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 20-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 46-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/protection order violation/fourth-degree domestic violence. Bail $50,000.
• A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and harassment/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. No bail.
