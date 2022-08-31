Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A dead deer was reported on Colockum Road and Gage Road.
• A man reportedly punched a woman in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A bicycle reportedly was stolen off the back of a vehicle rack while the reporting party was paying for fuel on North Dolarway Road.
• A non-injury collision involving a Ford Fusion and a Dodge Neon was reported on West Capitol Avenue and South Main Street.
• A bear was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported on South Thorp Highway and Cove Road.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a drive-through on South Canyon Road.
• A vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway on Parke Creek Road.
• A toy box with toys inside and a flag kept in a fort were reported stolen on Reecer Creek Road and Robbins Road.
• A man reportedly was sitting on the side of the building facing the car wash drinking a case of beer on South Main Street. The reporting party was concerned because there were children in the area.
• Someone reportedly stole a cart full of groceries on East Mountain View Avenue.
• Six cows were reported in the roadway on Teanaway Road.
• A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
• Some juveniles reportedly entered a store and tried to steal items on South Main Street. The reporting party was able to get the items back and asked them to leave.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The Selah Fire Department requested assistance for a fully involved vehicle fire on Interstate 82.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 29-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $16,100.
• A 34-year-old Portland man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/first-degree negligent driving. Bail $400.
• A 56-year-old Port Angeles man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
• A 46-year-old Everett man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.