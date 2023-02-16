Into Mat Classic XXXIV Friday and Saturday at Tacoma Dome roll hopefuls from Ellensburg High School, Kittitas Secondary School and Cle Elum-Roslyn High.
Leading the Ellensburg boys back from 13th in Class 2A are Central Washington Athletic Conference Heavy Wrestler of the Year Francisco Ayala and Logan Stolen, fresh from respective 152- and 170-pound Region 4 championships Feb. 11 at East Valley High in Spokane.
Ayala, a senior second in the state at 145 as a junior in 2022 after coming up second at 132 as a freshman in 2020, is scheduled to open his bracket against Orting junior Talgat Aldabergen.
Stolen, a senior seventh at 195 last winter, begins against Tumwater sophomore Cash Short.
Jack Eylar, a senior back from fourth at 120, starts against Shelton sophomore Cole Borden at 126.
Breck Hammond, a senior at 170, premieres against Shelton senior Mario Boxley. Sean Davis, a senior at 182, goes in against Lynden sophomore John Johnston, and Jaxon Utter, a senior at 220, debuts against Chehalis junior Andrew Penland. Konner Carlson, a junior at 138, will be an alternate.
Representing the Ellensburg girls in Class 1B/2B/1A/2A is Sailor Walker, a senior at 170 who draws Rainier sophomore Kiera Anderson. Julieanne Child, a sophomore at 130, will be an alternate.
Kittitas Secondary School is back from tying Reardan for eighth in Class 1B/2B. Senior Jonathan Jones, fourth at 113 in 2020, kicks in at 138 against Ilwaco sophomore Wade Smith. Josiah Skindzier, a senior at 152 returning from fourth at 145, commences against Forks freshman Adrian Sanchez.
Sophomore Simon Jones (160) enters against Forks junior Aiden Ivey, and senior Thomas Sheeley (170) goes in against Rainier freshman Dorien Cano.
For Cle Elum-Roslyn, freshman Landon Batton (113) takes up against Mary Walker sophomore Kevin Moehnke. Sophomore Josiah Beiter (170) takes on Chewelah senior Clay Jeanneret, and junior Anders White (285) will see Kettle Falls sophomore Kaden Hippler.