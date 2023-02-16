Support Local Journalism


Into Mat Classic XXXIV Friday and Saturday at Tacoma Dome roll hopefuls from Ellensburg High School, Kittitas Secondary School and Cle Elum-Roslyn High.

Leading the Ellensburg boys back from 13th in Class 2A are Central Washington Athletic Conference Heavy Wrestler of the Year Francisco Ayala and Logan Stolen, fresh from respective 152- and 170-pound Region 4 championships Feb. 11 at East Valley High in Spokane.


