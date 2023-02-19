Ayala

Francisco Ayala became Ellensburg High School's eighth state champion since 1974 with the Class 2A 152-pound title Saturday at Mat Classic XXXIV at Tacoma Dome.

Francisco Ayala finally left Tacoma Dome a Class 2A champion Saturday.

The 152-pound senior Central Washington Athletic Conference Heavy Wrestler of the Year and Region 4 titlist became Ellensburg High School’s first state medalist since Wyatt Scribner (106) and Tyler Coates (170) in 2012, and the Bulldogs’ eighth since Tom Kelleher (168) in 1974 Friday and Saturday at Mat Classic XXXIV.


