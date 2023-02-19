...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10
AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Francisco Ayala became Ellensburg High School's eighth state champion since 1974 with the Class 2A 152-pound title Saturday at Mat Classic XXXIV at Tacoma Dome.
Francisco Ayala finally left Tacoma Dome a Class 2A champion Saturday.
The 152-pound senior Central Washington Athletic Conference Heavy Wrestler of the Year and Region 4 titlist became Ellensburg High School’s first state medalist since Wyatt Scribner (106) and Tyler Coates (170) in 2012, and the Bulldogs’ eighth since Tom Kelleher (168) in 1974 Friday and Saturday at Mat Classic XXXIV.
Ayala’s four-year run began with second place as a 132-pound freshman at Mat Classic XXXII in 2020 and, after COVID-19 precautions nixed the 2021 meet, second again as a 145-pound junior at Mat Classic XXXIII in 2022. He had witnessed then-Toppenish senior and current NCAA Division I Utah Valley redshirt sophomore Haiden Drury's third title in 2020 and then-Selah senior Jesse Salinas’s first in 2022. But this weekend belonged to Ayala.
He pinned Selah senior Alonzo Lopez in 4 minutes, 42 seconds in Saturday's final after felling Orting junior Talgat Aldabergen (1:31) in the first round, Bellingham junior Pavel Shintar (2:29) in the quarterfinals and North Mason senior Jake Mathews (4:12) in the semifinals.
Jack Eylar (126) and Logan Stolen (170) came through fourth, Breck Hammond (170) and Sean Davis (182) came up sixth, and Ellensburg ranked fifth with 84 points behind repeat champion Orting (258.5), W.F. West (132), Othello (126) and Burlington-Edison (99.5).
Among Class 1B/2B/1A/2A girls, Ellensburg’s Sailor Walker (170) stood sixth for an 11-point, four-way team tie for 49th with Montesano, Quincy and Raymond behind defending champion Toppenish (299), White River (110) and Royal (70.5).
In Class 1B/2B boys’ contention, Kittitas (36.5) and Cle Elum-Roslyn (9) took respective 16th and 34th behind Tonasket (202.5), Forks (156.5) and Jenkins of Chewelah (123).
Kittitas’ Jonathan Jones (138), a senior who climbed to fourth at 113 as a freshman in 2020, reached the final with a 16-1 first-round technical fall (4:49) against Ilwaco sophomore Wade Smith, a 7-1 quarterfinal decision against Willapa Valley freshman Lucas Swogger and a 7-1 semifinal win over Tonasket sophomore Tyge Plank. Granger senior Jose Toscano won his second Mat Classic crown in a row, however, via 14-6 major decision.
Josiah Skindzier (152) came away fourth, and Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Josiah Beiter (170) emerged sixth.