The music scene at Banzai Teriyaki-Studebaker Alley in Cle Elum is top notch entertainment from around the Pacific Northwest. Local owner Jen Clark hopes to include more local bands and acts this summer.
Studebaker Alley in downtown Cle Elum is a great place to find Southern Comfort cooking and entertainment.
Banzai Teriyaki and Studebaker Alley owner Jen Clark opened the restaurants in downtown Cle Elum on Memorial Day weekend.
Some of the most popular items at Studebaker Alley are the chicken sandwiches with spices ranging from crispy original to Nashville Hot, or Alabama White.
CLE ELUM—If variety is the spice of life, Cle Elum—the gateway to the west side—offers a little something for everybody traveling to the Kittitas Valley or making their way home with the downtown restaurants Banzai Teriyaki and Studebaker Alley.
All of it can be found under one roof, at 219 East First St. in the heart of the historic district on First Street.
“Our chef, Omar Martinez, at Banzai Teriyaki is one of the best in the region. He’s amazing with an incredible variety of entries and appetizers,” said owner Jen Clark, a 2012 Central Washington University graduate who opened both restaurants Memorial Day weekend. “Teriyaki is a big dinner item, but we’re also expanding into a sushi menu we think will be a favorite before too long.”
Clark said teriyaki has had a huge influence throughout the United States and the rest of the world and has been a fundamental flavor in cementing Japanese culture everywhere.
“There are many different variations of teriyaki, and its interpretation varies. That’s what makes Omar’s presentation so well received,” Clark said. “Our hand-crafted recipes and artisan sauces have been created to provide fundamental flavors of Japanese cuisine.
“It is our mission to provide a story that bridges Japan and America through our food while having a lot of fun at the same time.”
On the other side of the dining experience, Studebaker Alley’s eclectic range of appetizers and signature rib tips and blackberry-lemonade is rapidly becoming one of Kittitas County’s places to go for outdoor fun and entertainment, with a menu that includes a flavorful array of spices of chicken sandwiches in original, Nashville Hot or Alabama White.
Customers have an opportunity to delve into a Southern Comfort menu with fried chicken with an outdoor flavor, while sitting in the courtyard or on the rooftop bar.
“Right now, our most popular items at Studebaker Alley are our chicken sandwiches with spices ranging from crispy original to Nashville Hot, or Alabama White,” Clark said. “It’s pretty much a Southern Comfort menu with mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw.
“It’s a great place to bring the kids and enjoy nine different flavors of soft serve ice cream.”
The food and drink is worth the venture Up County or over the hill, but Cle Elum is also rapidly becoming a musical destination.
The Summer Concert Series at Studebaker Alley has included the likes of Chance McKinney, a Northwest favorite who has been part of the Nashville scene for years; Maple Valley singer/songwriter Dakota Poorman; Royale Lynn, who is becoming a force on the national music scene; Billboard charting Americana artist Miller Campbell and others.
“We have a pretty top-notch production with the sound and lighting. It’s pretty advanced,” Clark said. “Last summer we brought in up-and-coming bands from around the Northwest and even some people from Nashville.
“This year we want to see if we can’t feature more local bands and artists Friday nights and host an open mic night indoors from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. This has the potential to be something pretty special, and we want to build on what we started last summer.”