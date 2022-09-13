...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Beauchamp selected to vacant City Council Position 4 position
Ellensburg businesswoman Sarah Beauchamp was selected by a 3-2 vote Monday night to fill the vacant Council Position 4 at an Ellensburg City Council special meeting.
The council interviewed applicants during Monday’s special meeting and appointed Beauchamp to fill the vacant Council seat previously occupied by long-time council member Bruce Tabb, who stepped down to fulfill family obligations.
“Sarah will bring a small business perspective to the Council as well as a broad spectrum of community contacts,” Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist said.
“Sarah’s enthusiasm for Ellensburg, for bridging divides in our community, and for creating a positive environment for businesses and residents will make her a great addition to the city council.”
Beauchamp, who owns the Mule Cocktail Bar in downtown Ellensburg, has been involved with the Ellensburg Downtown Association’s Equity Committee. She is a board member for Helen House, the Ellensburg Farmers Market, and served on the City’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
Applicants introduced themselves at the regular City Council meeting on Sept. 6, submitted a written response to a question, and then interviewed at the special meeting on Monday for the term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
In her application, Beauchamp said she was seeking the council position to bring a unique and fresh perspective to our downtown and beyond.
“I hope to make a positive impact on areas/topics such as economic vitality/development, building the relationship between Ellensburg/downtown and CWU, revitalization of historic downtown, creating and enhancing a diverse and inclusive community and more,” she said
Beauchamp and her husband have owned The Mule Cocktail Bar since 2017 and joins the city council with 25 years of experience in the business hospitality and service industry and nearly four years serving the Ellensburg and Kittitas communities.
The Ellensburg City Council received five applications for the vacant seat, but three withdrew from the process.