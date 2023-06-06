Following over 24 hours of relentless search, 10-year-old Shunghla Mashwani was located around 3 p.m. Monday by two Kittitas County Search and Rescue volunteers, John Sand and Liz Pachaud. Mashwani, of Federal Way, was reported missing in the Cle Elum River Valley, just north of the city of Cle Elum shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Contributed by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office
Ten-year-old Shunghla Mashwani was located around 3 p.m. Monday by two Kittitas County Search and Rescue volunteers, John Sand and Liz Pachaud. Mashwani, of Federal Way, was reported missing in the Cle Elum River Valley, just north of the city of Cle Elum shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Following over 24 hours of relentless search, 10-year-old Shunghla Mashwani was located around 3 p.m. Monday by two Kittitas County Search and Rescue volunteers, John Sand and Liz Pachaud. Mashwani, of Federal Way, was reported missing in the Cle Elum River Valley, just north of the city of Cle Elum shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Contributed by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office
Ten-year-old Shunghla Mashwani was located around 3 p.m. Monday by two Kittitas County Search and Rescue volunteers, John Sand and Liz Pachaud. Mashwani, of Federal Way, was reported missing in the Cle Elum River Valley, just north of the city of Cle Elum shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Contributed by Kittitas County Sheriff's Office
Shunghla Mashwani was reunited with her father following the successful, multiagency search and rescue operation.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, in conjunction with Kittitas County Search and Rescue Volunteers and multiple agencies, were able to successfully execute a search and rescue operation to locate a missing 10-year-old girl in the Cle Elum River Valley on Monday, according to a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The girl, Shunghla Mashwani of Federal Way, was reported missing in the Cle Elum River Valley, just north of the city of Cle Elum shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.