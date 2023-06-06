Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, in conjunction with Kittitas County Search and Rescue Volunteers and multiple agencies, were able to successfully execute a search and rescue operation to locate a missing 10-year-old girl in the Cle Elum River Valley on Monday, according to a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The girl, Shunghla Mashwani of Federal Way, was reported missing in the Cle Elum River Valley, just north of the city of Cle Elum shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.


