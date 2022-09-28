There’s an old friend and a new face on Pine Street these days. Actually, it’s been more than a few days since Delana Carr moved her Better Life Natural Foods operation downtown in March.
But it’s all good.
Good nutritional needs, good dietary items for weight loss, along with good service and expertise for a healthy lifestyle.
“Better Life Natural Foods has been in our family since 1977,” she said.
The move into the 2,100 square foot space in the middle of Pine Street was a good move, right into the heart of the downtown.
“We’ve always wanted a place that was in the heart of the downtown. There’s better parking and more foot traffic, people coming in,” Carr said.
The 2,100 square foot space allows them to spread out with a variety of dietary and nutritional supplements. They offer natural remedies, essential oils and immune assistance products. They also offer books and healthy lifestyles and literature.
“We have a lot of items for people that want to improve their immune system,” Carr said. “One thing we are proud of is that all our products are from family-owned businesses.
“We also have a wide variety of products and ingredients that are gluten-free. We feature these products for people who are adopting a gluten-free lifestyle, whether by choice or by necessity. There’s a variety of plant-based options for people that are choosing dairy-free or meat-free eating styles.”
As you walk up and down the aisles, you can find a variety of vitamin supplements, essential oils, healthy foods and products for an active lifestyle.
In the back, is a large variety of nuts and grains.
“We keep them refrigerated to keep them fresh,” she said. “We also feature pantry basics, natural remedies and health care items.”
