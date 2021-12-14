Bighill wins third CFL Grey Cup championship By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adam Bighill is a new three-time Canadian Football League champion.The 5-foot-10-inch, 219-pound former Central Washington University All-American linebacker (2007-10) of Montesano, 33, helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 33-25 overtime win in the 108th Grey Cup — the Blue Bombers’ second championship in a row after their first in 2019 — against the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Ontario.The Blue Bombers, who also beat the Tiger-Cats for the Grey Cup in 2019, are champions for the 12th time since 1935.Bighill had five tackles including a crucial stop a play before his side came down with a win-sealing interception Sunday. He won his first Grey Cup as a rookie free agent with the BC Lions in 2011 before his second with Winnipeg in 2019, earned his third CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player award after winning it as a Lion in 2015 and as a Blue Bomber in 2018, and is the sixth player to receive the honor three times.He, with 70 tackles, two sacks, a pair of interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 14 games this season, led Winnipeg’s top-ranked defense that allowed the fewest offensive points (12.9 per game), fewest offensive touchdowns (15 total), lowest net offense (281.3 yards per game), lowest second-down efficiency (40.3 percent) and lowest opponent passing efficiency (71.3) and forced the most turnovers (38).The Blue Bombers also allowed 13.4 points per game – the ninth-fewest points per game in CFL history — and the lowest mark since 1970.Bighill has 725 tackles, 70 special teams tackles, 43 sacks, 14 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and three touchdowns in 146 career games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica Elementary Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter