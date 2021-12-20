BLOCK PARTY: Central Washington men's basketball will start GNAC stretch at home against Western Washington By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 20, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Wildcats junior forward Matt Poquette (25) blocks a Bushnell sophomore guard Stevie Schlabach (3) layup Monday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats senior guard Amari Stafford (24) dunks over Bushnell freshman guard Jarrett Bryant (31) and sophomore forward/center Kaleb Anundi (21) Monday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats senior guard David Thompson (4) reads the Bushnell defense Monday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats junior forward Matt Poquette (25) dunks against Bushnell Monday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildcats can close out 2021 in style.Central Washington University men's basketball (7-2 overall, 1-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) has won three in a row and six of its last seven heading into the teeth of its GNAC run, scheduled to begin against Western Washington (7-4, 0-1 GNAC) at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg and to air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.Xavier Smith (17 points per game), David Thompson (15), Marqus Gilson (13) and Matt Poquette (11) help the Wildcats outscore opponents by an average of 81-74, commit fewer turnovers (11 given up to 15 forced), out-steal opponents 8-5, out-hustle them for 17 points to 11 off of turnovers and get to the free throw line 14 times to nine. "What appears to make these guys great is they have multiple specialties," Central coach Brandon Rinta said. "It is still early in the season, but we have been able to win games in different ways: Sometimes it's our shooting and sometimes it's our post play on offense. Sometimes we have been able to have success pressuring teams defensively and sometimes protecting the paint. They seem to be versatile, which is a good sign this early."The Wildcats are perfect through three home games and are off to their best start since they finished December 2019 7-3, 0-2, but Western Oregon (3-7, 2-0) is the current conference leader.Central beat Western Washington 82-60 in their last meeting Feb. 1, 2020, but the Vikings own the series 27-11 since 2002.Western Washington has a GNAC-best 83-68 average scoring differential so far as it leads in field goal percentage (.519), 3-point percentage (.389), 3-point percentage defense (.300), rebounding margin (10.1 per) and blocks (four per), but the Wildcats are on top in defensive rebounding (239 pulled down through nine games to 71 allowed).Vikings junior guard Daniel Hornbuckle (6-foot, 160) brings his side to town with 15 points and four rebounds per outing.In the meantime, Central won its nonconference finale and very first meeting against the NAIA's Bushnell (4-8) Monday at Nicholson Pavilion, outscoring the Beacons 54-34 in the second half.Bushnell, of Eugene, Ore. — renamed from Northwest Christian in 2020 — took the Wildcats through eight lead changes and seven ties, but Central outscored the Beacons 24-15 off of turnovers, 14-0 on second-chance points, 58-40 in the paint and 21-11 on fast breaks."Our guys have done a good job of adjusting," Rinta said. "Not very often have we just settled for 3-pointers: Our guys have done a good job of continuing to stay in attack mode, trying to get to the rim and get to the foul line, and that's what they did in the beginning of the second half. When it's open, we're going to shoot it, but our guys do a really good job of not settling for 3s." Smith, a 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound guard from Seattle, led Central with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 7-of-9 from the free throw line, seven rebounds and a pair of assists.Thompson (23 points, seven assists and a rebound), Poquette (19 points, six rebounds and three assists), Amari Stafford (14 points) and Marqus Gilson (11 points and five rebounds) kept the rout running."What our guys did a good job of was getting to the foul line, continuing to stay aggessive and attacking the hoop," Rinta said. "We got 28 free throws and went 24-for-28 from the free throw line. I thought Thompson had his best passing game of the year, which was really good to see, especially in that first half: He had six assists in the first half and ended up with seven overall, and he was doing a good job of finding guys, especially off those ball screens, which was really good to see, and X obviously had some really good moments, offensively, too."Bushnell 6-foot-5-inch sophomore guard Kaden Sand led his side with 23 points."They were on in the first half: I think they went 9-for-13 from three, and at that point we were lucky to only be down one," Rinta said. "Our guys did a much better job in the second half. At about the 15-minute mark we were able to go on a 12-0 run that was the difference there, defensively, but they didn't quit. They kept coming at us, they cut the lead down and I'll give our guys credit, they finished strong."Central Washington 107, Bushnell 88BUS 54 34 — 88CWU 53 54 — 107SCORING — Bushnell (4-8): Kaden Sand 23, Luke Smith 19, Stevie Schlabach 15, Logan Sand 11, Nico Wolff 11, Kaleb Anundi 5, Jarrett Bryant 4. 3-pointers — 11 (Smith 4, L. Sand 3, K. Sand 2, Schlabach, Anundi). Totals 34 9-11 88.Central Washington (7-2): Xavier Smith 26, David Thompson 23, Matt Poquette 19, Amari Stafford 14, Marqus Gilson 11, Micah Pollard 6, Shaden Knight 3, Isaiah Banks 3, Colby Gennett 2. 3-pointers — 7 (Stafford 3, Smith, Thompson, Knight, Banks). Totals 38 24-28 107. 