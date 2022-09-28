On one hand, she is a multi-disciplinary artist specializing in collage, acrylic painting, and drawing. On the other, she wanted to connect her art with storytelling.
Whether her creative bliss is through a brush and canvas or exploring the theatre of the mind through self-published children’s books, it all has one thing in common: a strong vision that is bursting in my soul, she said through her blog.
Whitney L. Anderson’s art representation spans Washington state, Colorado, Alaska, and New York City.
The author of nine children’s books will have her art available, as well as her collective written works available at a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday at Jerrol’s.
Anderson lives in Breckenridge, Colorado, but her ties to the Pacific Northwest are evident through her art and her visions for children through her writing.
“I was born in Alaska and raised in Seattle, so I’m a Pacific Northwest girl,” she said in a telephone interview from Breckenridge. “My dad was a third-generation commercial fisherman, so I’m really inspired by the ocean.
“I grew up on a fishing boat and saw a lot of sea lions and bears. I actually wrote a story about a bear that discovered an island that no bear had swam to before. It’s kind of like being reborn, that’s the lesson there.”
Her first children’s book — "Roku & Tanza" — started more out of a necessity: deep angst to express something near and dear to my heart, she said. She also has a Northwest-themed work entitled “Ocean Bear,” which will also be available at Jerrol’s, which opened June 21, 1947, and is celebrating 75 years.
“I contacted Jerrol’s earlier this summer researching book stores because I wanted to get my books in my home state,” Anderson said. “I was actually doing Northwest book tour in June. I actually did a book signing in June and this will be my second one.
“Rolf (Williams) really admires my work and I really appreciate that support.”
Sometimes she comes up with the illustrations first, then develops a storyline around the visual concept. Other times, the story comes first and she creates the art around that. It’s a multi-dimensional process.
Anderson is also an established artist, having won the People’s Choice award at the Collective Visions Gallery in Bremerton.
As a multi-disciplinary artist specializing in collage, acrylic painting and drawing, she has several different influences and directions at her disposal.
“I specialize in drawings and illustration. I’ve been painting since I was 15 years old. Collaging is pretty much my novelty and what people like to see at the time,” she explained. “My fine artistry is what I do, but it’s the collaging that I’m excited about.”
Guests to Jerrol’s will have an opportunity to meet, greet and walk through the visionary ideals of a Northwest Girl Saturday afternoon, maybe even picking up an item or two in the process.