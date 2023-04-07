Samantha Bowman

Samantha Bowman leads a fast break against Northwest Nazarene on Jan. 29, 2022.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Samantha Bowman’s professional basketball career with the Australian NBL1 North’s Rockhampton Comets is ace early, as they say down under.

The 6-foot, 2-inch center, a 2023 Central Washington University graduate and World Exposure Report First Team talent from Zillah, premiered with 38 points, 20 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in an 82-80 win March 24 at the Mackay Meteorettes.


Tags

Recommended for you