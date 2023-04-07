Samantha Bowman’s professional basketball career with the Australian NBL1 North’s Rockhampton Comets is ace early, as they say down under.
The 6-foot, 2-inch center, a 2023 Central Washington University graduate and World Exposure Report First Team talent from Zillah, premiered with 38 points, 20 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in an 82-80 win March 24 at the Mackay Meteorettes.
She followed with 14 points, 21 rebounds and three assists in a 74-58 win April 1 at the Townsville Fire.
“It’s going great,” Bowman said. “The country is beautiful, and the people are amazing. My team has been so welcoming, and we all get along really well. I’m just really grateful to be here.”
She and Lara McSpadden, 24, of Penrith, New South Wales, lead Rockhampton with 26 points per game as Bowman averages 20.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a block. She shoots 47.6% (20-of-42) from the field, 40% (2-of-5) from 3-point range and 75% (6-of-8) from the free throw line.
Bowman is one of two American Comets with 5-foot-9 guard Lauren Heard. Rockhampton (2-0) is scheduled for an April 15 trip to the Darwin Salties (2-0), whose lone American, 5-foot-11 forward Erin Bollman, averages 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, five assists and 4.5 steals.
Bowman became the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association first-team selection and the Division II Conference Coaches Association’s Ron Lenz National Player of the Year this winter. She tied 5-foot-11 Tusculum (Tenn.) senior forward Jami Tham for the national double-doubles lead (26) as Central Washington (21-9) reached the West Region’s opening round.
She signed her Comets contract in March after rewriting the GNAC career rebounding record with 1,219, breaking the GNAC Tournament single-game scoring record with 40 first-round points against Simon Fraser, and setting the conference’s single-game rebounding high with 31 against Division-III Whitman College in 2022-23.
She also improved upon the CWU single-season scoring record with 665 points, and she’s second in CWU career scoring with 1,632 points to Rose Shaw’s 1,696 (1998-2002).