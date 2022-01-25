...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Bowman’s 11th double-double lifts Central women past Simon Fraser
The Central Washington University women's basketball team took down Simon Fraser 72-60 on the power of Samantha Bowman's 20 points and 20 rebounds Tuesday in Burnaby, B.C.
Kizzah Maltezo put up 22 points and Kassidy Malcolm followed with 15.
The Wildcats (12-4 overall, 5-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) outscored the Dogs (5-9, 1-4) by a 14-13 count in the second quarter but trailed 34-33 at halftime and 51-48 through three.
Central outrebounded the Dogs 15-9 and held them to 16.7% shooting in the fourth, however, to close the win with a 24-9 run.
Next for the Wildcats is a home game against Northwest Nazarene (11-4, 5-2 and tied with Central for second in the GNAC behind 12-1, 4-1 Western Washington through Wednesday) scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg and to air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.
Central is 8-29 against the Nighthawks since 2003.