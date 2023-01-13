Bowman

Samantha Bowman’s triple-double Thursday at Alaska Fairbanks was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s first triple-double since Feb. 27, 2016, the seventh in its history and Central’s first since Dec. 31, 2011.

 CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Samantha Bowman put an end to the Central Washington University women’s basketball team’s three-game slide Thursday at Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Alaska Anchorage.

The 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center from Zillah had 15 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, five blocks and a steal—the GNAC’s first triple-double since Feb. 27, 2016, the seventh in its history and Central’s first since Dec. 31, 2011, according to a CWU news release—that keyed a 71-47 win.


Tags

Recommended for you