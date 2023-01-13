...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of I-90 will likely have reduced
visibility due to dense fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Samantha Bowman’s triple-double Thursday at Alaska Fairbanks was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s first triple-double since Feb. 27, 2016, the seventh in its history and Central’s first since Dec. 31, 2011.
Samantha Bowman put an end to the Central Washington University women’s basketball team’s three-game slide Thursday at Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Alaska Anchorage.
The 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center from Zillah had 15 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, five blocks and a steal—the GNAC’s first triple-double since Feb. 27, 2016, the seventh in its history and Central’s first since Dec. 31, 2011, according to a CWU news release—that keyed a 71-47 win.
The Wildcats (12-4 overall, 4-3 GNAC) overcame the Seawolves (10-5, 2-4) for a second time in a row and the 10th in 42 tries since 2003.
“Extremely happy with the growth we have showed over these last couple of weeks, and for it to come through in tonight’s game,” Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We were disciplined and committed to our game plan. Our girls played great team basketball on both ends of the floor. Sam had another incredible performance. I’m extremely proud of her and happy for her to get a win in that arena.”
Valerie Huerta (13 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block), Ashley Schow (12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks), and Tori Maeda (11 points, three rebounds and an assist) built leads of 16-11 through a quarter, 40-23 at intermission and 61-36 through three. Asher Cai, a 5-foot-9 freshman shooting guard from Colfax (eight points, 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal) nearly had a double-double.
For Anchorage, 5-foot-9 senior guard Jahnna Hajdukovich’s nine points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal helped the Seawolves outscore the Wildcats 13-4 off of turnovers, 15-12 off the bench and 6-4 on fast breaks, but Central outshined Anchorage 12-8 on second chances and 24-22 in the paint.
Next for the Wildcats, fifth in the GNAC to Western Washington (12-1, 6-0), Seattle Pacific (10-4, 5-1), Montana State Billings (13-4, 4-2) and Simon Fraser (6-4, 4-2) through Friday, is a 4 p.m. Saturday tipoff at Alaska Fairbanks (4-9, 1-5) to air on the Alaska Nanooks Athletics YouTube page.
Central can make it 10 in a row against Fairbanks and improve to 29-10 head-to-head since 2003.