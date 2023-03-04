Support Local Journalism


Make Music Ellensburg voice teacher Bonnie Joy Stoutamyer will offer singers and wannabe singers the opportunity to expand their horizons over spring break, March 20-23.

The deadline for the Make Music Ellensburg Singing Boot Camp registration is Monday. Stoutamyer can be reached at (509) 969-9645.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

