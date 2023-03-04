...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible for elevated areas like
Ryegrass Summit and Manastash Ridge.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be very localized in nature, such
that some of the advised area could see little snow
accumulation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
1 of 2
Make Music Ellensburg owner/director Jan Jafee, pictured here leading a strum-along, will be conducting a Make Music Ellensburg Singing Boot Camp on March 20-23. The registration deadline is Monday.
Make Music Ellensburg voice teacher Bonnie Joy Stoutamyer will offer singers and wannabe singers the opportunity to expand their horizons over spring break, March 20-23.
The deadline for the Make Music Ellensburg Singing Boot Camp registration is Monday. Stoutamyer can be reached at (509) 969-9645.
“Bonnie and friends will help build singing technique in a positive, supportive environment with likeminded peers,” Make Music Ellensburg director and owner Jan Jaffee said. “It’s open to grades 6-12 and beneficial for all experience levels.”
Some of the daily activities include:
• Warm up your body and gain control of your voice with technique exercises and mindfulness tips.
• Study a variety of inspiring singers and styles.
• Learn new songs and practice with a friendly audience.