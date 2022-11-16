He gave Ellensburg and the Pacific Northwest a little taste at the First Friday Art Walk in August, playing the single “Before You Go” at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine, the Roslyn Market and the Cafe Racer in Seattle.
He released a second single, “Can You Feel the Rain,” in October.
He’s done a couple of release party performances in New York City and the Lagniappe, a midtown bar in Miami. Now, Brouillet is ready to introduce his seven-song, self-entitled debut album “Brouillet” on the music platforms on Friday.
“It’s been great. I’ve played the songs at four or five shows. I think they’ve been received pretty well. People seemed to enjoy them,” Brouillet said in a telephone interview from Miami before his release party at Lagniappe.
“It’s been great playing the new music and building relationships with my band.”
Bob Bruya performs under the name Brouillet, the original French spelling of Bruya, which means to scramble or blur, or when speaking about rain, to drizzle or mist.
“There’s an element of nervousness, especially with this being my first (release), but it’s exciting because some of these songs I’ve been working on for three-four years,” Brouillet said. “It feels good bringing my first project to a close.
“It feels like the beginning of a journey for me. I finally have something to show for myself as an artist.”
He spends his time between New York and Miami, working with bands in both locations. Right now, he’s working with Franco Vittore and Tim Watson on guitars, Peter Manheim on drums, and Tyrone Allen on bass.
But on Brouillet, he did the lion’s share of the instrumentation himself.
This is his first stepping-out project, transitioning from the rhythm section to guitar and all other aspects of music production, he said.
“I still play bass. I also play keys and drums. A lot of my songwriting is done on the guitar,” he explained. “I’ve gotten a lot better singing.
“With ‘Before You Go,’ this is me following my path,” he said. “It’s a song about coming to terms with feeling love for people who you have been close within the past, but who are growing apart from, and accepting that.
“Just because you are heading down a different path from someone doesn’t mean you can’t still love them, even if it is from afar.”
Brouillet began studying upright bass in youth orchestras at the age of 8 and later moved to Miami on a full scholarship to the Frost School of Music.
Along with studying composition and improvisation at the university, he was highly influenced by the club and Caribbean music scenes throughout southern Florida.
The new release has allowed him to explore other avenues as a musician and a band leader.
“I play all the instruments. I did electronic drum programing. I love having the control to craft the song from beginning to the end,” he explained. “I still play bass on several tracks. I play guitar and created my own drums. I have some country influence in there, so there’s a lot of different stuff.”
Brouillet will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Prime, Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, deezer on Friday.